harry-and-meghan's-advice-for-dealing-with-quarantine

While the coronavirus emergency is becoming ever more serious worldwide, even members of the British royal family try to lend a hand. The Queen Elizabeth, 93 years, before going into self-isolation in Windsor, he sent his message to the nation: “Many of us will have to find new ways to stay connected between them and make sure their loved ones are safe. I am sure we would be up to this challenge, “he said to the British,” and rest assured that my family and I are ready to make our part“.

William and Kate Middleton, shortly after, visited a London center from which most of the ambulances committed to handling the emergency. Harry and Megham Makle , instead, have returned to Canada. They are no longer active members of the royal family, they no longer have an office in Buckingham Palace, so they try to make their voice heard via Instagram. One message after another: “ We live in uncertain times . Now more than ever we need each other not to feel alone in a situation that, frankly, frightens . So many people right now need help. Many work tirelessly to respond to this crisis, behind the scenes, on the front lines or at home. This moment is a true testimony of the human spirit. It unites us all », they said on the Net while both of them after the trip to Great Britain went into quarantine in their home in Vancouver. They returned to Canada just in time, just before the government closed the borders.

And the Dukes of Sussex now add that they also have at heart “ mental health and emotional well-being” of all those who are in isolation. Their latest post encourages followers (approximately 11 million) to bring out their emotions filling the empty space: « Today I feel ____ ». With everything that happens, there is a lot to deal with, says the caption of Harry's post and Meghan, «Many of us can feel confused . O suffer loneliness , feeling anxious or frightened. Others of us may simply feel bored or emptied without their normal routine. It is perfectly normal to try one of these things. “

And again, the message continues: «Our emotional well-being is challenged every day, whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually full of distractions. Now, in full Covid emergency – 19, we are all adapting to this new normal and the feelings that arise. ” Between the suggestions of the couple to face social isolation there is also to train to become therapists and give support to the most needy people. The couple also suggest contacting one of the various associations that deal with emotional well-being. Or «for all those of you who don't feel comfortable sending messages to a stranger, contact your friends, family and colleagues . Phone calls and video calls are a fantastic way to feel more connected. Ask them if they are well, and tell them how you feel. Everything will be for the best “. Word of Harry and Meghan.

