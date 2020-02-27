harry-and-relations-with-the-royal-family:-what-remains-after-the-megxit

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom for a series of institutional commitments, the last to be royal before the official farewell to the British royal family. And so, together with his wife Meghan , he will soon find himself face to face with the august relatives from whom he chose to “divorce”. Reason why one wonders: what air will you breathe during the inevitable family reunion? According to the British press, Harry would like to take advantage of his stay in London precisely to mend relations with his grandmother queen Elizabeth II , who did not take her choice very well to get away from the crown.

In reality, according to new rumors, the tensions between The Queen and the one who has always been held up as his favorite nephew have more distant roots. The feud would begin, as real chronicle expert Katie Nicholl explained to the American edition of Vanity Fair , at the time of royal wedding with Meghan . The Queen would have remained “very disturbed” by the claims made by Harry before the wedding – for example the refusal to use the Buckingham staff for the wedding – only to indulge the whims of the future wife . A real insider allegedly confided to Nicholl, as she reveals: “Harry, who is unable to hold back his anger, pressed by his girlfriend who wanted the wedding of the century he addressed his grandmother queen with fury and arrogance. Her Majesty was dismayed ». So it would not have been the Megxit to deteriorate the relationships, but « the bad things Harry said to the sovereign in the days when he was under pressure for the royal wedding ». The margins to mend the link, to listen to the new voices, seem weak.

With dad Carlo , then, the relationships would be even more compromised. Express Uk described their current relationship as “very complicated” , because of a mutual “lack of trust” . Carlo would totally disagree with Harry's decision to leave the crown. But PageSix the hypothesis is that among the reasons behind the Megxit there are precisely the difficult relationships between father and son . Things went wrong from the birth of Harry: « My God, he is a male , 'Said Carlo disappointed, who wanted a daughter at the sight of his second son. Adding: « And he also has red hair! ». During adolescence, then, both Harry and William were often frosty towards the father who made Lady Diana suffer . After the loss of his beloved mother, the princes blamed Carlo for being an “absent” parent . And they always questioned the figure of Camilla, whom Lady D detested. The relationship between Carlo and his sons, in recent years, seemed more relaxed. So much so that, when his father turned 70 years, Harry gave a speech in his honor. Second PageSix , however, the wounds of the past have never healed .

Things seem to be going better with William . The two brothers, always attached and ever more united by the death of their mother, have taken «different paths» after Harry's wedding with Meghan . But now they are trying to get back together. According to the British press, after the Sandringham summit on the future of the Sussex, the two « they spoke face to face about their relationships, trying to mend them. It was a fundamental moment to be able to save the bond between brothers ». After two years of tension, at least on the William front the time of the thaw would have arrived.



