harry-and-the-“bittersweet”-farewell-to-the-royal-family

Between the choice of a more private life, far from London and the duties that being a senior member of the royal family entails, and your new days as a private citizen, the step must not be easy at all for Harry of England , who has recently returned to the UK home for his latest commitments before the farewell, which will be official starting from April 1st. An undertone, that from Canada, with an airliner and a train to Edinburgh, for the presentation of a new ecological charity, Travalyst, and then to London together with Jon Bon Jovi for the recording of Unbroken , the hymn of the next Invictus Games.

Outside, the smiles of all time, inside, storm, or almost, as those who know him well tell. “It's an exciting time for him, in many ways,” a friend told Vanity Fair Uk, «I think in many ways it is bittersweet. He always wanted to have a normal life and get away from the spotlight, that's what he's doing, but in practice it means getting away from his family . Harry is a loyal and affectionate boy, so this will be very difficult for him. ' The prince and his wife, who would be thinking of returning to the cinema, will be the first members of the Windsor house to take such a drastic step since the time of Edward VIII, who for Wallis Simpson's sake gave up the scepter, in 1936. Other times and other reasons, she was divorced, this time the goal is a different lifestyle choice than that which would be part of the full-time family.

According to another source, Ken Wharfe, ex bodyguard of Lady Diana, the princess would have applauded the choice of her son. She has always told her children that they should have done things their way within the family, and that's what Harry is doing, even if the risks are not few. “Harry has decided to leave and now he has to start all over again, I suspect it will be a long way.”

The prince, in fact, within the couple is the one who in this new situation is the one who appears most disadvantaged. Born into a royal family, obligations and privileges aside, he must rebuild his own identity far from all that has been so far. Everything will be much easier for Meghan.

After less than two years of marriage, discovering that life at Frogmore Cottage was narrow, she decided to go back to Canada, where she spent a lot of time in the days when she worked in Suits, where friends live and where they feel free to do and act as best they can you think. To speak of constraints would certainly be misleading. Harry is an adult and it is assumed that his was chosen meditated and aware, not dictated only by the desire to please his wife. It is to be hoped that he does not decide to go back alone. And change the ending of what seemed like a beautiful fairy tale.

