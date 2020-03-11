harry-and-the-“fake”-revelations-greta-thunberg:-“meghan-and-i-isolated,-protect-archie”

You can call Prince Harry by pretending to be a other person and get pitted a series of details about his private life? Apparently yes, since according to Sun – and other British tabloids – the Duke of Sussex would have been deceived by a Russian couple – already known in the world of jokes – who would have contacted him posing as the young activist Greta Thunberg and his dad Svante .

«Why do I want to leave the royal family ? It is certainly not an easy decision, but I think it is the right one for our family » , Harry would have declared to such Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov . “Besides, my priority and my wife Meghan is to protect our son Archie . I believe there are many people in the world who can identify themselves with us and respect us for putting the family first “.

Apparently the conversation would be dated 22 January, in full cyclone Megxit , few days after the famous meeting in Sandringham . But there seems to be another one, which dates back to the v New Year's eve : «What do I think of the Epstein scandal and the involvement of my uncle, Andrew of York ? I don't have much to say on the subject, whatever I have done or not done is completely separated from me and my wife “.

«On the other hand, Meghan and I operate independently for the community and we are separated from most of the royal family . But nobody will deprive us of our titles ». Kuznetsov and Stolyarov, already famous for making fun of stars like Elton John, they spared a question about the Trump administration : «The American coal industry is pushing , has bloody hands “, is the prince's clear answer.

None of the staff at Sussex has so far denied «the hoax» and one animated clip with Harry's voice playing in the background for hours on the web. The doubt about the truthfulness remains, but one thing is certain: he and Meghan want protect Archie at all costs. Without jokes.

