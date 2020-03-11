World

Harry and the “fake” revelations Greta Thunberg: “Meghan and I isolated, protect Archie”

nj March 11, 2020
harry-and-the-“fake”-revelations-greta-thunberg:-“meghan-and-i-isolated,-protect-archie”
Harry e le rivelazioni alla «finta» Greta Thunberg: «Io e Meghan isolati, proteggiamo Archie»

Browse gallery

The prince would have been deceived by a Russian couple – already known in the world of jokes – who pretended to be the young activist and his father, so as to reveal details about the Megxit (and not only)

You can call Prince Harry by pretending to be a other person and get pitted a series of details about his private life? Apparently yes, since according to Sun – and other British tabloids – the Duke of Sussex would have been deceived by a Russian couple – already known in the world of jokes – who would have contacted him posing as the young activist Greta Thunberg and his dad Svante .

«Why do I want to leave the royal family ? It is certainly not an easy decision, but I think it is the right one for our family » , Harry would have declared to such Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov . “Besides, my priority and my wife Meghan is to protect our son Archie . I believe there are many people in the world who can identify themselves with us and respect us for putting the family first “.

Apparently the conversation would be dated 22 January, in full cyclone Megxit , few days after the famous meeting in Sandringham . But there seems to be another one, which dates back to the v New Year's eve : «What do I think of the Epstein scandal and the involvement of my uncle, Andrew of York ? I don't have much to say on the subject, whatever I have done or not done is completely separated from me and my wife “.

«On the other hand, Meghan and I operate independently for the community and we are separated from most of the royal family . But nobody will deprive us of our titles ». Kuznetsov and Stolyarov, already famous for making fun of stars like Elton John, they spared a question about the Trump administration : «The American coal industry is pushing , has bloody hands “, is the prince's clear answer.

None of the staff at Sussex has so far denied «the hoax» and one animated clip with Harry's voice playing in the background for hours on the web. The doubt about the truthfulness remains, but one thing is certain: he and Meghan want protect Archie at all costs. Without jokes.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, the last tribute to Princess Diana

READ ALSO

«Harry and Meghan are not in tune», word of the experts

nj

Related Articles

January 28, 2020
17

Hip Replacement Implants Market 2020 Growth Overview || Leading Players – Group FH Ortho communication, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medacta International, Tecomet,Inc.

January 27, 2020
1

Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2025

January 24, 2020
14

Global Hybrid Turntables Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : Akai turntables, Audio-Technica, Clearaudio Turntables, Crosley, Denon

February 3, 2020
3

Perforated Computer Paper 2020 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR (%) and Forecast to 2025

Close