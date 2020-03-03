Harry and the harsh law of the throne (i.e. change the way, after touching the crown)

William of England was born on 21 June 1982, his brother Harry instead saw the light on 15 September 1984 . That is to say that the second son of Carlo and Diana missed the appointment with the throne for just 817 days. «Better for him», is the comment of many, who think about how many responsibilities weigh on the head of a sovereign. But beyond the “ pro ” and the “ against », it is interesting to investigate whether “touch the crown” can become a spring to abandon – albeit in part – i real protocols .

As if to say: « it is not my turn , let me be something else ». Moreover, it must be recognized that Harry played with great correctness the role of number-2 in line of succession to the throne (or better, number-3 , because in front of him he always had also dad Carlo), then born i grandchildren (the children of William) slipped back into the hereditary scale and therefore he understood that he could also devote himself to something else. Without doing polemich and – those have stirred up the tabloids – asked to take a step on the side .

«And Queen Elizabeth said of yes because he knows this dynamic », the historian Robert Lacey stressed last week on People . «This is the syndrome of the younger brothers of the sovereign ( or future sovereign , ed), the system has not yet found a way to give them the right recognition . The queen therefore perfectly understands the complicated situation that arose between Harry and William because she too, years ago, lived it with her younger sister, the princess Margaret . “

For the series history repeats itself, Margaret also fell in love – just like Harry – with a divorced person , Captain Townsend, but the English Church refused to support the marriage. A generation earlier, the same fate fell to Henry, Duke of Gloucester , who – mockery of mockery – was the third brother after Edward VIII who abdicated in favor of George VI : during a meeting in Kenya sentimentally bonded to a married woman, Beryl Markham , but the Court pressured to close the story.

After the relationship, the prince also had to pay the former lover an annuity to avoid one public scandal . Even worse, however, it went to Andrea , Duke of York, who also remained long behind his brother Carlo in the line of succession: leaving out the relationship with the ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , the third son of the sovereign ( after the princess Anna , at the time, however, out of the game ) it recently ended in the center of the scandal-Epstein and has decided to withdraw from the real positions.

In short, if there is an invisible thread that unites these cases it is impossible to say with certainty, but for sure Harry is willing to live his life with his wife Meghan away from the court codes . Ready to give a hand, if necessary, but aware that the crown will almost certainly never be his business . Even if for just 817 days: the harsh law of the throne .

