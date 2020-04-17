harry-and-the-quarantine-in-los-angeles-“rolling-on-the-floor-with-archie”

Prince Harry enjoys the quarantine in Los Angeles “rolling with Archie on the floor” . He told it himself during a chat on Zoom with some members of WellChild , a British charity that deals with sick children. Harry has admitted that he spends hours playing with his eleven-month-old son, enough to feel “almost guilty” . But then he specified: « These are moments to live and celebrate ».



In the thirty minutes of virtual chat the prince, who appeared in a casual version with a celestial polo shirt and without jacket, said that it is “important to focus on the positive things during the coronavirus crisis »:« We must enjoy these moments spent in the family . Because maybe an hour later, or the next day, we may find ourselves facing something that will be impossible to escape from. ” And then he praised the members of WellChild for their courage: “ You are super-parents. I can't even imagine how hard it is for you”.

Despite the farewell to the royal family and the move first to Canada and then to California with Meghan and little Archie, Harry has not forgotten the charity of which he has been patron for over ten years . And he hasn't forgotten Feeding Britain , another charity that helps UK children during the pandemic . The prince and his wife have just asked the Bbc to use part of the royalties obtained with their royal wedding in May 2018 precisely for Feeding Britain . It is 90 thousand pounds with which the most needy children will receive food and other goods of first necessity.

READ ALSO

Lady Diana, at auction the letter signed by William and Harry

READ ALSO

Harry, from the surname to the hunt: all the changes (for Meghan's sake)

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York towards a “royal wedding with great pomp in 2021”