harry-as-margaret:-the-“younger-brothers-syndrome”-(that-queen-elizabeth-knows-well)

The harsh law of the throne. In Great Britain, as in any monarchy, there is a line of succession which establishes the position of the heirs to the crown. There are distant relatives, such as the king's uncles and cousins, but there are also members of the royal family which barely touches the maximum title: the brothers of the sovereign . Each generation has its own, but the dynamics that are created within the family they are always more or less the same.

That's why, according to the reconstruction of the royal historian Robert Lacey on People , Queen Elizabeth – despite “disappointment” with the resignation of his nephew Harry as a “senior” member of the Windsor – “would understand the choice” by virtue of the “ syndrome of the younger brothers . ” On the other hand, she too, since adolescence and following the coronation, has experienced a similar situation with her younger sister, Princess Margaret .

For the series history repeats itself , she also fell in love – just like Harry – of a person divorced, captain Peter Townsend, but the Church of England refused to support the marriage. It was the 1960, it has passed over half a century and – obviously – many things have changed. But the desire to abandon royal assignments when you are aware that you have been very close to the throne , perhaps, it will continue from generation to generation.

«The younger siblings syndrome is a problem that has been handed down , the system has not yet found a way to give them the right recognition », explains Lacey. “The queen perfectly understands Harry and the situation that has arisen with William , because she lived it too. On the other hand, until she had no children, Princess Margaret was the second heir to the throne in line of succession. Then he began his descent “.

Same thing that happened to Harry, albeit only in theory since in front it has always had also the father Carlo . Then, the moment William and Kate had children, it went down to the current sixth place : «Gods can be generated family conflict », adds Lacey. But he is very sure: «The queen, precisely because she has lived the same dynamics, will leave the door open to his nephew and he will always be understanding “.

As if to say, a place for Harry in the royal family it will always be there. Although not on the throne.

