harry,-fear-of-distance-(from-the-royal-family)-and-meghan's-“insatiable”-hunger

“Terrified”, this is how Prince Harry was described, to whom life in Los Angeles would begin to be tight. The Duke of Sussex, who for the love of Meghan Markle signed his divorce from the royal family, forcing himself to live overseas, far from his affections and passions, he would have achieved in course of the global pandemic how bad the distance is. “He has been hit by the awareness that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II will not be around forever,” said a source cited in the new, disruptive biography Royals at war : The inside story of Harry and Meghan's shocking split with the House of Windsor , explaining how Prince Harry opened his eyes during a phone call with his father, when the his tired voice and the revelation of having contracted the Coronavirus fell on him without any warning.

“Harry's greatest fear is not to be present when his grandmother dies”, he read further, while the actress's alleged friends gave their own version of the facts. «Meghan has always been fascinated by the possibility of creating her own brand. I don't think he married Harry with this alone in his mind, but it was certainly a determining factor “, said the sources, according to which the Duchess of Sussex would be taking Harry to digest the bitter morsel that is the his American life.

«He continues to tell him that, once everything is back to normal, he will love Los Angeles. Meghan wants to take Harry to walk, to enjoy the local polo club. He tells him that he will love surfing “, continued the couple's mysterious friends, painting a picture in dark colors, in which Meghan Markle's hunger for success – which other sources say would be” working »the mighty of Los Angeles – would engulf Harry's every need, plagiarize him. « The Prince is overwhelmed by guilt for not being present during the pandemic. William and Kate also believe it is unfair that the two reap the rewards of being part of the royal family without making any commitment “, concluded the moles.

