“harry-married-meghan-because-he's-like-his-mother.”-word-of-diana's-former-butler

Before Harry and Meghan said goodbye to the royal family, the prince had accused the British tabloid press of bullying his wife. Explaining that she was afraid, since her mother, princess Diana , died in a car accident, in 1997, just to escape the paparazzi: « I lost my mother and now I watch my wife fall victim to the same powerful forces “.

But this is not the only thing shared by Markle and lady D. Secondo Paul Burrell , who has been the late princess's butler for years, Harry sees Meghan as a personality very similar to that of his mother.

Meghan “is as strong-willed as Diana”. And like Diana “she is ready to fight for what she believes in” : “Just that's why Harry fell in love with Meghan and married her, “said the former butler to the French magazine Closer .

According to Burrell, however, Meghan and Diana are not said to have been great friends: . Because they would have been two strong and independent women with different opinions on things “.

When she entered the royal family, Meghan, a former actress, was already used to the spotlight. Diana no. But the biggest difference between the two women, according to Burrell, is that Meghan when she married Harry already had “a game strategy”, while Diana, when in 1981 said “yes” to the Prince Charles , was “young and naive” . Diana had no voice until 1991 (four years before the official divorce from Carlo), when, now tired of the third presence in her wedding – Camilla Parker Bowles – had a long chat with the investigative journalist Andrew Morton. He wanted the world to know the truth. The biography-scandal, entitled Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, was a severe blow to Elizabeth II and the image of the British monarchy.

Now the story – a “revenge” in the form of a biography – is about to repeat itself . Before leaving the royal family, Meghan and Harry sat at the table with two British journalists: Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. And the two are about to publish a biography-bomb on Sussex , entitled Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Meghan and Harry , i.e. their version of the story. As Diana taught. But Meghan, unlike Diana, is not alone. Beside her is her husband Harry .

