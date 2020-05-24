harry,-not-meghan,-decided-to-leave-the-royal-family.-the-truth-in-a-book

Harry, not Meghan. The prince would have made the decision to leave the royal family 11 enne , very upset – as stated by a source in The Sun – for the minting of the word “Megxit” (ironically used to describe the “search for independence”), as it would suggest that it was the consort who suggested this move.

To reveal the actual background of the choice that led the young couple – currently isolated with the little Archie in the Hollywood villa of the actor Tyler Perry – towards a new freer future is a new biography that will be published next 11 August .

The book, written by the royal biographer Omid Scobie together with Catherine Durand, promises to offer a “honest, close and disarming portrait” of the “confident, influential, forward-looking” couple.

“The reality is that it was Harry who made the decision. The book will clarify it and explain why it was inevitable that it would happen “, revealed an editorial source, as reported in the Daily Mail. Then adding that Harry had been considering moving in that direction for more than a year .

For her part, Meghan, said she was in favor of choosing her husband, but for more than once “she asked him if he was really sure that he was exactly what he wanted”.

One of the reasons why Harry and Meghan moved abroad is their desire for privacy and, in their view, to end the constant overexposure of the media.

But while in the real estate of Frogmore, which they still maintain in the UK, their privacy was totally protected, in California they are photographed almost on a daily basis.

American paparazzi sit high on a hill overlooking their Beverly Hills home and have a view inside, where they can also capture intimate moments of their daily lives. The couple's photos are snapped up and that is why they have now become the number 1 goal.

Perhaps, it is appropriate to admit it, no publication in the UK would have ever come to publish such intrusive images.

