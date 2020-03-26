World

Harry Potter and the Fire Tweet

nj March 26, 2020
Monday and Tuesday have been the best days of the week for a few weeks . Why? WHY THEY BROAD HARRY POTTER ON TV ! (Come on, it was easy). And you can no longer talk about anything else, any excuse is good to use an “avada kedavra” here and a “leviosa non leviosà beyond.

Harry Potter Magic GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

And the fabulous world of Twitter obviously hasn't lost an opportunity to bring out the best in itself. So here's the BEST OF of the Harry Potter tweets:

What now sees self-certifications everywhere:

“And where did you think you were going without self-certification eeeh PPPotter?!” #HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/qVTTqzY33Y

– That Alice (@alice_wonder 777) March 24, 2020

The convinced cat:

How do you see yourself in 40 years?

Me: #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/byNF3mPYzZ

– effe (@EffeClaire) March 24, 2020

The friend of the plants:

I WOULD GIVE YOU HOW YOU GIVE WATER TO THE PLANTS #HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/MmklLQReMS

– Niki // ELITE ✨ (@accioaron) March 24, 2020

Hermione> Morgan

Hermione looking for Harry behind the curtain before the test with the dragon. # HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/V1eso058 Qy

– Manuel Modesti (@ManuelModestes) March 24, 2020

Draco Malfoy's fangirl that doesn't allow replies:

There are those who have always been in love with Draco Malfoy and then there are those who lie. # HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/nzobJyi5bX

– Serena (@RickyGol 22) March 24, 2020

Is Mark Caltagirone you?

“I'll show you my brand if you show me your” #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/PTnPyTBhAW

– Gianmerlo (@the_merlo) March 24, 2020

SAY IT LOUDER ❤️

None:

Dumbledore: SILENZIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOooOoOooooO! !!

#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Rgo3Uz0Khm

– ɐɹoɹnɐ 🏹 (@themoonisariana) March 24, 2020

The one who doesn't trust e-commerce:

When you order it online / How much you get home #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/AGRA3lHGe3

– DΣΜΨ🌙🌻 (@onlydemy) March 24, 2020

No caption needed (I'm still crying):

“Kill the other”

We like this #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/R2NkUTcQc6

– You call me sweet Americana ⚘ (@_lifeinruins__) March 24, 2020

Chamber Of Secrets Goodbye GIF by Harry Potter - Find & Share on GIPHY

