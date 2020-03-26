harry-potter-and-the-fire-tweet

Monday and Tuesday have been the best days of the week for a few weeks . Why? WHY THEY BROAD HARRY POTTER ON TV ! (Come on, it was easy). And you can no longer talk about anything else, any excuse is good to use an “avada kedavra” here and a “leviosa non leviosà ” beyond.

And the fabulous world of Twitter obviously hasn't lost an opportunity to bring out the best in itself. So here's the BEST OF of the Harry Potter tweets:

What now sees self-certifications everywhere:

“And where did you think you were going without self-certification eeeh PPPotter?!” #HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/qVTTqzY33Y – That Alice (@alice_wonder 777) March 24, 2020

The convinced cat:

How do you see yourself in 40 years? Me: #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/byNF3mPYzZ – effe (@EffeClaire) March 24, 2020

The friend of the plants:

I WOULD GIVE YOU HOW YOU GIVE WATER TO THE PLANTS #HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/MmklLQReMS – Niki // ELITE ✨ (@accioaron) March 24, 2020

Hermione> Morgan

Hermione looking for Harry behind the curtain before the test with the dragon. # HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/V1eso058 Qy – Manuel Modesti (@ManuelModestes) March 24, 2020

Draco Malfoy's fangirl that doesn't allow replies:

There are those who have always been in love with Draco Malfoy and then there are those who lie. # HarryPotter #harrypottereilcalicedifuoco pic.twitter.com/nzobJyi5bX – Serena (@RickyGol 22) March 24, 2020

Is Mark Caltagirone you?

“I'll show you my brand if you show me your” #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/PTnPyTBhAW – Gianmerlo (@the_merlo) March 24, 2020

SAY IT LOUDER ❤️

None:

Dumbledore: SILENZIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOooOoOooooO! !!

#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Rgo3Uz0Khm – ɐɹoɹnɐ 🏹 (@themoonisariana) March 24, 2020

The one who doesn't trust e-commerce:

When you order it online / How much you get home #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/AGRA3lHGe3 – DΣΜΨ🌙🌻 (@onlydemy) March 24, 2020

No caption needed (I'm still crying):