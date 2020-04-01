harry-“self-centered”,-“insensitive”-and-“stressed”.-if-britain-no-longer-recognizes-its-prince

Officially since April 1 Harry of Wales, second son of the Queen's eldest son, is no longer a prominent member of the British royal family . Role that belongs to him since he was born and to which he has been prepared for a lifetime. It was his choice, we know, his and his wife's Meghan Markle. In the name of the desire to be independent, to build their own future, even as regards the part financial.

But it is equally true that Harry, 35 years, could not have “chosen “ worst time to leave Britain and get away from the rest of the royal family.

If he had not met the former American actress, he points out Tatler his biographer Angela Levin, for Harry s it would have been “inconceivable” to leave a Commonwealth country and move further away from its family “in the midst of an emotional crisis, real and national ». His father Carlo, 71 years, tested positive for Coronavirus ( the last bulletin reports that he is better and is on the mend ). Her grandmother the queen, who has always adored, will turn 94 years in late April. She and her husband, her grandfather Prince Philip, 98, are both in solitary confinement. So a huge responsibility falls on the shoulders of Prince William, his brother. A brother whom Harry had always said in the past about “having a duty to support” and who would always be there for him.

Today, however, things have changed. And in London and its surroundings no one seems to recognize the prince any more, the beloved son of Lady Diana, once a reckless and rebellious but always attached to family values. Not even his old friends, not even his former companions or friends from the various charities he has always supported. Nobody understands his latest moves: leave Canada, the state of Commonwealth, to retire among the Hollywood stars, where Meghan will dub a Disney documentary on elephants.

“Harry I have known him as charismatic, intuitive and witty, but also restless and troubled” , recalls Levin that with the Prince spent most of the 2017 to put down his biography, «He had just been engaged, and I hoped that the marriage with Meghan would make the best of him shine . He told me that Meghan had certainly understood the role he would play, that he was able to face life in the real spotlight ». We know how it turned out. “It is deeply sad to note that every week that passes Harry and Meghan's behavior becomes increasingly self-centered “, continued the biographer, “ I see a Harry who has become sour, insensitive and obviously stressed. Although it is difficult to recognize him, I still believe that internally he is in pieces for having left his family, his country and his military ties “.



One of the things that would have most hurt the prince, moreover, is not being able to wear the uniform anymore: has always wanted to be a soldier from the age of two and has found his vocation in fighting for his country in Afghanistan “. According to the biographer to drive Harry today would be the sense of guilt: «He once told me that he felt that he did not do enough to protect his mother. And now he focuses on protecting Meghan “. Harry wants to make her happy, he wants to protect Archie, almost a year, at any price.

But the ground may become slippery in the future. Prince Harry has always hated the spotlight. « We don't want to be just celebrities but we want to use our role for useful purposes», the prince used to repeat a few years ago, referring to him and William. Meghan, instead, what does she want?



