harry-sold-all-his-rifles:-he-leaves-the-hunt-for-meghan's-sake

The agreements between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , seem to have been clear: no more dangerous sports, no more hunting, because “friendship” can be long. According to rumors leaked in the aftermath of the royal divorce, the Duchess of Sussex would have imposed waivers on her husband. Harry, who would have given his tacit consent to his wife's requests, found himself thus forced to sell two handmade rifles, in a private transaction worth approximately 50. 000 pounds . To buy the weapons, he would have been a hunter. 'He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Prince Harry. Nonetheless, however, when he found out where they came from, he was quite satisfied with the deal “, revealed a friend of the man, explaining how these are not” the type of person who wants to boast of the connection with the real “. Or with Harry who, together with the weapons, would also “sell” the “passion” of hunting.

“Harry and William have always hunted and shot, but I think Harry will stop because Meghan does not like hunting,” the anthropologist and close friend revealed to Radio Times Sussex Jane Goodall, noting how the prince deserted the traditional hunting dates of Balmoral and Sandringham. Harry, who has spent ten years in the army, could no longer shoot or even relive that military camaraderie that he said missed him. military.

When he left for Canada, giving up being a senior member of the royal family, Harry renounced the use of the post of Captain General of the Royal Marines and that of Honorary Air Commander of Raf Honington . And he would have told his friends that he could not believe how “my life has been distorted by this transfer”. Power of love.

