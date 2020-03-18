harry-styles,-naked-and-with-full-make-up,-revolutionizes-beauty-icons

Harry Styles is changing the classic rules of beauty, under the banner of individuality and being yourself. And his latest photos published in the magazine “Beauty Papers” prove it.

Naked, in fishnet stockings, Gucci moccasins and with full make-up, smokey eyes, graphic eyebrows and contouring, it is a true manifestation of uniqueness regardless of gender.

Precisely for this reason it was chosen by the biannual magazine as an interpreter of the most artistic side of beauty and as its cover character.

«BEAUTY PAPERS. Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for the REVOLUTION issue. “Treat others with kindness” resounds like a revelation and a revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and an invitation to make the world better – wherever, however or whoever you are ». This is the message accompanying the photos of the “Fine Line” star who drove the magazine's Instagram profile crazy.

In the gallery some photos of Harry Styles.

