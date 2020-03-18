World

Harry Styles, naked and with full make-up, revolutionizes beauty icons

nj March 18, 2020
harry-styles,-naked-and-with-full-make-up,-revolutionizes-beauty-icons

Harry Styles is changing the classic rules of beauty, under the banner of individuality and being yourself. And his latest photos published in the magazine “Beauty Papers” prove it.


Naked, in fishnet stockings, Gucci moccasins and with full make-up, smokey eyes, graphic eyebrows and contouring, it is a true manifestation of uniqueness regardless of gender.

Precisely for this reason it was chosen by the biannual magazine as an interpreter of the most artistic side of beauty and as its cover character.

«BEAUTY PAPERS. Harry Edward Styles x Beauty Papers for the REVOLUTION issue. “Treat others with kindness” resounds like a revelation and a revolution in itself. An undeniable call to action and an invitation to make the world better – wherever, however or whoever you are ». This is the message accompanying the photos of the “Fine Line” star who drove the magazine's Instagram profile crazy.

In the gallery some photos of Harry Styles.

READ ALSO

men's makeup, the new big trend of 2019

READ ALSO

Make up men and #nomakeup women, social networks rewrite the aesthetic codes

nj

Related Articles

Automotive Selector Lever Market
January 30, 2020
5

Automotive Selector Lever Market Booming by Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2019-2025

January 28, 2020
2

Global Machine Vision Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2025

February 4, 2020
3

Latest Innovative Report on Cotton Seed Market by 2025 with Top Key Players like Dupont Pionner, Monsanto, Dow AgroSciences, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, Kaveri Seeds, Mayur Ginning & Pressing Pvt. Ltd, Longping High-tech

open-pharmacies-and-coronaviruses:-new-rules-and-useful-services-not-to-leave-the-house
March 17, 2020
3

Open pharmacies and coronaviruses: new rules and useful services not to leave the house

Close