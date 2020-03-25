harry's-concern-in-canada,-away-from-the-family

Across the ocean, with borders closed. Prince Harry from Canada watch with «concern» to the rest of the family. In North America, after deciding to step back with his wife Meghan Markle, the 35 enne would be fine, he has not regretted his choice, but now the coronavirus emergency makes everything more complicated.

In Britain, in fact, there is a grandmother-queen 93 enne, now in quarantine at Windsor Castle; there is an older brother, future king, William, now invested with the whole crown liability; and above all there is dad Carlo, 71 years, to which the result of the swab has just been delivered: Covid positive – 19 . Harry last met the Windsor, at least in public , on March 9th . Charles and the Queen, however, would then meet again , on 12 . After receiving the diagnosis, and of course before it became public, the first in line of succession to the throne spoke about it with Elizabeth II and her two children. William is in Norfolk with Kate Middleton and three children. Charles in the Balmoral and Harry royal estate in Vancouver, second People, « would have talked at length». «Carlo is in a good mood», the source continued, «He wants to keep calm and look ahead. He is optimistic “.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, spoke via Instagram about the need to support each other during the coronavirus epidemic in an Instagram post: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other, “they wrote online. But the prince cannot help but think of the distant elder relatives. “Harry is grateful that he spent time with his family before the emergency broke out,” the insider said, “And since when he returned to Meghan and Archie has always been in contact with his father and grandfather to”.

The Sussex, who had left Archie in Canada for the short trip to London, returned to isolation. “The few staff members who interact with Sussex, for example those who buy food, must wear latex gloves and follow a strict hygiene protocol “, explained a source to the Daily Mail. But Prince Harry, in his villa on the island of Vacouver, “is happy to be with his family but feels helpless, isolated in the middle of nowhere “.

READ ALSO

“The tall Paul”, the only man who can approach the quarantined Queen Elizabeth

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York, will the royal wedding be postponed to 2021?

READ ALSO

Carlo coronavirus positive, eyes focused on Queen Elizabeth (and William)