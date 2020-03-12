harvey-weinstein-condemned,-asia-argento's-reaction-(and-not-only):-“justice-is-done”

«Finally justice». So Asia Argento reacts to the sentencing of 23 years in prison inflicted on Harvey Weinstein: she was also there in the group of actresses who in October of 2017 denounced publicly the now former film producer for sexual harassment. Today, on the his profile Instagram , reports the news of the exemplary sanction, also making a huge black cross on the man's face.

As if to say, chapter closed . For her and for many other victims, such as the Italian Filipino model Ambra Battilana , who in April 2015 he signed a commitment to remain silent on the harassment in exchange for a million dollars. Also celebrate Rosanna Arquette , who told of how her career has plummeted after having rejected Weinstein, and celebrates Ronan Farrow , who signed the investigation into New Yorker .

Social applause also of Emily Ratajkowski , from always at the forefront of this battle, which immediately took the name of # meToo : the model, known supporter of the women's causes, last December he showed up on a red carpet with an explicit offense to Weinstein drawn on the arm, after the indiscretion regarding a hypothetical plea bargain : «No justice, no peace».

Actually then, from a courtroom to the 15 th floor of the Supreme Court of Manhattan , the verdict has arrived: acquitted by accusation of “ sexual predator “, which could have cost him life imprisonment, but sentenced for rape of third degree and sexual acts . Among other things, Weinstein had returned in the spotlight in the last hours for an old man intimidating message concerning Jennifer Aniston : «She should be killed».

No social reaction, but she is also part of the « Silence Breakers »who contributed to the collapse of the wall of silence.

