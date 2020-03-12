World
Harvey Weinstein condemned, Asia Argento's reaction (and not only): “Justice is done”
Browse gallery
The former film producer got caught 23 years of rape and sexual violence, the Italian actress – among the first to report him – exults on social media: with her also Emily Ratajkowski and many others, but not Jennifer Aniston (whom he «would have wanted to kill»)
«Finally justice». So Asia Argento reacts to the sentencing of 23 years in prison inflicted on Harvey Weinstein: she was also there in the group of actresses who in October of 2017 denounced publicly the now former film producer for sexual harassment. Today, on the his profile Instagram , reports the news of the exemplary sanction, also making a huge black cross on the man's face.
As if to say, chapter closed . For her and for many other victims, such as the Italian Filipino model Ambra Battilana , who in April 2015 he signed a commitment to remain silent on the harassment in exchange for a million dollars. Also celebrate Rosanna Arquette , who told of how her career has plummeted after having rejected Weinstein, and celebrates Ronan Farrow , who signed the investigation into New Yorker .
Social applause also of Emily Ratajkowski , from always at the forefront of this battle, which immediately took the name of # meToo : the model, known supporter of the women's causes, last December he showed up on a red carpet with an explicit offense to Weinstein drawn on the arm, after the indiscretion regarding a hypothetical plea bargain : «No justice, no peace».
Actually then, from a courtroom to the 15 th floor of the Supreme Court of Manhattan , the verdict has arrived: acquitted by accusation of “ sexual predator “, which could have cost him life imprisonment, but sentenced for rape of third degree and sexual acts . Among other things, Weinstein had returned in the spotlight in the last hours for an old man intimidating message concerning Jennifer Aniston : «She should be killed».
No social reaction, but she is also part of the « Silence Breakers »who contributed to the collapse of the wall of silence.
READ ALSO
Asia Argento: “So I got rid of the pain and anger”
READ ALSO
Emily Ratajkowski and the explicit offense against Harvey Weinstein