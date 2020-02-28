has-prince-harry-found-a-new-“vocation”?-with-jon-bon-jovi,-in-the-footsteps-of-the-beatles

On the pedestrian crossings of Abbey Road, made famous by the Beatles, today the protagonists are them: Harry of England, Jon Bob Jovi and two representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation, also if definitely less composed than the Fab Four in the famous shot by Ian Macmillan who became the cover of the album of the four from Liverpool in 1969. The prince and the singer are collaborating on an important project just in view of the Invictus, scheduled from 9 to 16 May in the Netherlands.

Designed by Harry in 2014 and dedicated to all the soldiers who were injured or disabled during the service, the Invictus are a very serious thing for the prince, who this year decided to resort to the collaboration of Jon Bon Jovi to devise an ad hoc hymn.

In the Abbey Road studios, the first recording, as told by a short video published on the page Instagram Sussex Royal, accompanied by a short caption: “I said I'll try” .



The unusual collaboration had always been announced via social networks last 21 February, with a short commercial advertising in the form of a chat. And something had already leaked. The Prince and the American singer are working on a song called Unbroken , and which tells about the difficulties of veterans to live with post-traumatic stress syndrome .

The prince, however, disappointed the expectations of the fans and in the end he did not put his vocal cords: «The duke was unable to sing», yes read in another post, where the project is explained in more detail. Jon Bon Jovi thought about music, the voice of Invictus was the voice, far more in tune than Harry, who will have many qualities but with the microphone he cannot do anything at all. What matters is having tried, but above all being committed to others. This has always been among his priorities and will continue to be, even after Megxit. There are no doubts.

