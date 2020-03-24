having-sex-for-the-first-time:-everything-you-need-to-know

Having sex for the first time is at the same time something you really want but at the same time we are afraid of. We don't know what will happen, if we will feel pain and if this will be very strong, if there are techniques and the right things to do or, conversely, things not to do absolutely. Talking about it is also embarrassing for many, and maybe we don't even know who to ask. Many questions have arrived on Instagram: we have answered the most frequent ones, if you want to find out more, write us in DM on the @experienceis or @sexology account!

What is the right age to have sex for the first time?

There is no right age to start. On average boys and girls have their first sexual relationship around 17 years, but rather than looking at what others are doing it is important to understand what we want and how we feel about this experience. If we feel ready, we want to try and we have found a person we trust and with whom we want to share this moment, then, that is “the right age to do it”.

How much does it hurt?

In a relationship heterosexual , boys do not feel any pain the first time they have sex because their body does not undergo any modification: contrary to what you think, nothing is broken and nothing is lost.

For girls instead, at the moment of penetration there is usually a physical change, that is, the rupture of the hymen . The hymen can have many conformations and can be more or less elastic, so much so that sometimes it does not break at all. Normally, however, during the first intercourse (or during the first 2-3 intercourse) this membrane generally tears and also for this reason women can feel a little pain : this however it varies from person to person , also because everyone has a different threshold of endurance and what for one can be a slight annoyance, for another it can be a real pain. In any case, even if it hurts, it is always bearable.

In reality, the pain does not depend so much on the laceration of the hymen as above all on how tense it is and, sometimes, on the haste to get to the penetration without dedicating enough time to the foreplay and consequently to adequate lubrication: it is not all the fault of the hymen that breaks, in short! In some cases, however, some forms and characteristics of the hymen could make the first penetration more difficult and painful. If one realizes that there is a lot of pain it can be very useful to talk about it with a gynecologist doctor who can evaluate the situation and suggest how to behave.

In the homosexual relationship between two boys , if it is a matter of penetration, the pain can be felt by the “recipient” if tense or contracted, or if not sufficient lubricant is used and penetration does not take place gradually enough .

So fear can affect the pain you feel the first time?

Absolutely yes! When we are tense, the muscles can unwittingly contract and stiffen. This spontaneous and precisely unconscious reaction makes penetration difficult, annoying, painful and sometimes even impossible. Pain could therefore derive from our fear that makes us too tense. But also the haste and the little attention to the rhythms of the person who is penetrated are important factors. It is essential to create a relaxed atmosphere and take time to caress, kiss, massage, so as to increase the excitement: in this way the tension will tend to decrease. In girls, excitement will promote lubrication and penetration will be simpler, will not cause pain or otherwise make it much less perceptible.

Can the use of a lubricant help to feel less pain?

The use of a lubricant can help decrease rubbing but also make the relationship more playful and erotic, both for heterosexual and homosexual relationships. For anal intercourse, then, the lubricant is essential since the anus does not lubricate itself. It is a good idea to always choose a water-based or silicone-based lubricant when using condoms , to be sure not to damage them (as happens with oil-based ones).

Will there be blood?

Blood leakage affects only girls and it can be (depends on the hymen being torn), but is not a fixed rule: in many cases there is no blood loss after the first sexual relationship, and in many others the bleeding is mild and you just need to have a handkerchief on hand to not get dirty. In some cases the spillage may be a little more abundant, but normally there is no need to worry.

What happens to the penis during the first intercourse?

Absolutely nothing! There is no pain and there is no blood flow, and everything remains in place. In particular cases, however, there may be infections, inflammation of the penis or particular previous conditions (for example phimosis, for which the foreskin is very tight and the glans cannot be “scappellated”) which can make the penetration attempts bothersome or painful : in this case you need to go to a urologist before thinking about having sex. Similarly, there may be boys who have short, or very, very thin frenulum, which can break during intercourse causing blood to leak. Fracture rupture can occur in any relationship, not only during the first , and is not synonymous with “loss of virginity”.

What is the ideal location for the first time?

Difficult to give an answer that is good for everyone, it varies a lot from person to person. Certainly the most suitable position, the one in which you will feel the least pain, the one that will make penetration easier, is the position in which you feel most comfortable . For some heterosexual couples it could be the position in which the girl is above because it allows her to have more control over the times and penetration and this makes both of them calm and safe. Most, however, prefer the more classical position of the missionary because it allows greater closeness , greater intimacy and better communication between the partners as well as being the most natural anatomically as the penis is aligned with the entrance and the vaginal canal.

For the homosexual couples made up of two boys there are two most used positions, i.e. the partner who is penetrated is above to better control the graduality , or the doggy style position , which despite leaving room for movement even for the “receptive” partner, leaves some management even for the penetrating partner.

What do you feel the first time?

There are a lot of expectations about the first time, but the reality is that very often it is not the dream we expected . And to say things as they are, it is easy that the first times in general, those with a new partner to be clear, are not this much. This is because the pleasure in sexuality is not only physical, not only derives from the stimulation of the body but is also mental. Pleasure is given by emotions, intimacy, by sensations shared with another person. To experience this mix of physical sensations and mental pleasure, it is important to be able to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, in which tensions can slowly melt and leave room for play and intimacy. So let's think of it as a sort of first step on a beautiful road that gradually becomes more and more pleasant to go along with the other person .

Do I have to use a condom?

Even if it's the first time for both of you, it's important to protect yourself . First of all because sexually transmitted diseases do not spread only with complete relationships but also with oral relationships . And then, in heterosexual couples, to prevent pregnancies . There is a false myth that says that with first sexual intercourse it is not possible to get pregnant: WRONG! Also in the first relationship, as for the following ones, it is necessary to use a contraceptive method if unwanted pregnancies are to be avoided.

SOME SMART TIPS

The moment condom is always difficult for the boys, who sometimes mess up or lose their concentration. You can practice at home alone or maybe even together, to create complicity and play down the matter: it concerns both and is part of the act, it is not only the responsibility of the man who wears it!

For couples who will have anal sex for the first time , being calm about their hygiene is important. Those who “receive” must have some extra precautions: avoiding irritating foods for the intestine and adopting a diet rich in fiber is the first thing to do. Many use internal washes using perettes or anal showers, which clean up the final part of the intestine: be careful not to do them regularly because they risk being harmful and increasing the possibility of injuries and problems such as fissures and hemorrhoids.

Having sex is a beautiful thing physically and emotionally, but when it comes to the first time there are people who get anxious and do not need extra personal training . If so, a suggestion can be to take some intermediate steps using sex toys that allow you to experience the sensations of internal contact. There are some very small ones that are also good for a person who has never had sex, and allow you to get more familiar with your body. Rest assured and take your time: luckily there are no rules in sex and there is nothing wrong that you can do if you respect your feelings!