Healthcare Analytics Market Research Reoport – Global Forecast till 2026 Cerner, Cotiviti, Citiustech, Health Catalyst

The research report on the global Healthcare Analytics Market assesses the historical as well as current industrial aspects in order to predict future Healthcare Analytics Market industry directions between the predicted period 2020-2025. The study report fragments the Healthcare Analytics Market according to well-established manufacturers, application, product type and regions.

The global Healthcare Analytics Market has been crafted through secondary methods to estimate the size of the overall market and meanwhile, it also identifies the major players of the Healthcare Analytics Market through both primary and secondary research methodologies.

Healthcare Analytics Market Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies)

Citiustech

Health Catalyst

IBM

Inovalon

Mckesson

Medeanalytics

Optum

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

SCIO Health Analytics (An EXL Company)

Vitreoshealth

Wipro

The Healthcare Analytics Market report is segmented into following categories:

Type Segment

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

Component

Services

Support Services

Business Analytics Services

Software

Hardware

Delivery ModelSegment

On-Premise Delivery Model

On-Demand Delivery Models

ApplicationSegment

Financial Analytics

Claims Processing

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Payment Integrity & Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA)

Risk Adjustment & Assessment

Clinical Analytics

Quality Improvement & Clinical Benchmarking

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Reporting & Compliance

Comparative Analytics/Effectiveness

Precision Health

Medical Imaging Analytics

End User Segment

Payers

Private Insurance Companies

Government Agencies

Employers and Private Exchanges

Providers

Hospitals, Physician Practices, and IDNS

Post-Acute Care Organizations (PACOS)

Ambulatory Settings

ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS

The SWOT analysis demonstrates the strengths, weaknesses, internal and external environment of the company, different opportunities, and limitations of key vendors. It also explains revenue share, production cost, Healthcare Analytics Market shares of key vendors and average product price. Expansion rate, recent competitive situation and trends, concentration rate for mergers as well as acquisitions are analyzed in the global Healthcare Analytics Market report.

