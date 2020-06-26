Heavy Metal Testing Market – Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis : 2025 | Eurofins Scientific, SGA SA, BD, TUV SUD, Intertek Group Plc., Merieux Nutrisciences

With the Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market report, it becomes easy to gather Heavy Metal Testing industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Heavy metals are defined as the element which has five times the specific gravity of the water. Majorly found heavy metals are like cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and many more. It is used in many applications such as Environment and Industrial. In environment it is used for drinking water, waste water and industrial water as well as in industrial application it is used for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive and others industries.

Due to the presence of these elements, metal testing is very important because if these elements are in huge amounts may cause acute or chronic toxicity. So heavy metal testing and its analysis, especially in the industries, are very important.

Europe heavy metal testing market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

SCOPE OF THE HEAVY METAL TESTING MARKET

The heavy metal testing market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS: EUROPE HEAVY METAL TESTING MARKET

Some of the major players operating in the market are Eurofins Scientific, SGA SA, BD, TUV SUD, Intertek Group Plc., Merieux Nutrisciences and among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2018, AGQ Labs USA purchased the 100% share of Chilean diagnostic laboratory DIAGNOTEC which have specialized in the field of molecular biology testing. Through which AGQ labs expands their capabilities in the field of molecular biological testing.

In March 2018, Albany Molecular Research Inc. received awards for capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service. It is recognize for their excellence from contractor manufacturing organization

In May 2017, Symbio Laboratories has acquired Sydney based laboratory company Advanced Analytical Australia Pty Ltd (AAA). AAA has broad range of testing services which are environmental, food, agrichemical and biopharmaceuticals market sectors. The advantage of the combination of these two companies having access of additional services.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: EUROPE HEAVY METAL TESTING MARKET

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

SEGMENTATION: EUROPE HEAVY METAL TESTING MARKET

The Heavy Metal Testing market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Technology, Sample, Application and Geography

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Antimony, Barium, Manganese, Others In Jun 2018, SGS SA acquired Polymer Solutions Incorporated, USA which is highly respectable company specialized in polymer science and provides services to many industries which include medical devices/pharmaceuticals, consumer products, aerospace, specialty packaging and industrial manufacturing of polymeric materials



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and others In Sep 2018, LGC Limited acquired Berry & Associates to strengthening of its nucleic acid chemistry (NAC).

On the basis of sample, the market is segmented into food sample, water sample, blood sample and other samples In Aug 2018, Intertek Group plc acquire Alchemy Investment Holdings, Inc. to expand their global footprint. Alchemy is the leader in assurance solution for the food industry and it has developed industry-leading content delivered through technology-enabled platforms that provide interactive People Assurance solutions to operations in the food industry

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into environment and industrial In Sep 2018, Eurofins Scientific expand Eurofins Product Testing expands the scope of its chemical permeation tests to also include testing against the highly toxic hydrofluoric acid in relation to EN ISO 374-1:2016.



