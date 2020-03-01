World
Helen Mirren: “What I understand about the queen … And the scripts”
The actress withdrew the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the Berlinale. And for the occasion he retraced his long career. From “The Queen” to Tinto Brass' outrageous “Caligula”. And he revealed how he decides whether to say yes to a role
Waiting to see it in Fast & Furious 9 , in May in cinemas , the lady of the Order of the British Empire (a sort of female baronet) Helen Mirren, received the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the Berlin Film Festival .
An opportunity to retrace his long career (beyond 60 movie). Here are some memories and anecdotes that the actress, 74 shared with us.
THE QUEEN – THE QUEEN (2006)
«They offered me the part because I really looked like Elizabeth II . I knew that playing the queen would be a hot potato. The British have a very strong and very particular relationship with the royal house: they love them, they take them for a ride, any little news that concerns them ends up on the front pages of newspapers. I didn't know where to start to enter the role. One day, I started watching and watching a movie in which Elizabeth had 13 , 14 years and was getting out of a car. I thought: “Here, to understand who she is, I have to see the person she was before I knew she would become queen” . On the set I had fun, especially with the corgi. My husband and I love dogs. And I am also quite good at training them. “
THE QUEEN (THE TRUE ONE)
« I met her in person before shooting the film . At a reception, when I was given the title of commander of the Order of the British Empire. It was a very short meeting, just a few minutes. I come from a republican family, still today nobility and royal families do not interest me. But by doing my research for the film, I learned to respect the queen for what she has done over the years. He demonstrated an enormous mental discipline . And also physical: she has never gained weight, lost weight, changed. It has constantly remained the same. Even when he faced difficult circumstances. “
THE BEGINNING AT THE THEATER
«I started as a theater actress. I was acting Shakespeare and that was what I wanted to do. At home, my parents did not have a TV and I went to the cinema as a girl. It was only relatively late that I began to love movies. As a young man I made a few but, honestly, without understanding much of it “.
NUDE FOR CALIGOLA DI TINTO BRASS (1979)
“There were many nude and sex scenes. It caused a scandal . So much so that they did not show it in normal cinemas, but only in red light ones. At the time I remember giving an interview in which I said: “Time a few decades and the same scenes will be on TV. When I saw the Game of Thrones I said to myself: “I was right”. I have a very good memory of Tinto Brass he was an adorable person. Bob Guccione added some more pornographic scenes during the editing phase. But, if you remove those, it's still a great movie. “
THE (DIFFICULT) CHOICE OF ROLES
“At the beginning of my film career I did not carefully choose the roles. It was the roles that chose me. Today is different. Now, what matters most is the script . To understand if it is worth reading it all, I do this: first, I go to the last page. If my character is still there, it's a good sign. If, however, there is not, I browse backwards to find the last page where it appears. If I find that my exit from the scene is moving, interesting, if it is a spectacular death, then I start again to read everything from the beginning . But if neither of these two conditions occurs, if my character disappears for no good reason, I forget it. “
