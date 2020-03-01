helen-mirren:-“what-i-understand-about-the-queen-…-and-the-scripts”

Waiting to see it in Fast & Furious 9 , in May in cinemas , the lady of the Order of the British Empire (a sort of female baronet) Helen Mirren, received the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the Berlin Film Festival .

An opportunity to retrace his long career (beyond 60 movie). Here are some memories and anecdotes that the actress, 74 shared with us.

THE QUEEN – THE QUEEN (2006)

«They offered me the part because I really looked like Elizabeth II . I knew that playing the queen would be a hot potato. The British have a very strong and very particular relationship with the royal house: they love them, they take them for a ride, any little news that concerns them ends up on the front pages of newspapers. I didn't know where to start to enter the role. One day, I started watching and watching a movie in which Elizabeth had 13 , 14 years and was getting out of a car. I thought: “Here, to understand who she is, I have to see the person she was before I knew she would become queen” . On the set I had fun, especially with the corgi. My husband and I love dogs. And I am also quite good at training them. “

THE QUEEN (THE TRUE ONE)

« I met her in person before shooting the film . At a reception, when I was given the title of commander of the Order of the British Empire. It was a very short meeting, just a few minutes. I come from a republican family, still today nobility and royal families do not interest me. But by doing my research for the film, I learned to respect the queen for what she has done over the years. He demonstrated an enormous mental discipline . And also physical: she has never gained weight, lost weight, changed. It has constantly remained the same. Even when he faced difficult circumstances. “

THE BEGINNING AT THE THEATER

«I started as a theater actress. I was acting Shakespeare and that was what I wanted to do. At home, my parents did not have a TV and I went to the cinema as a girl. It was only relatively late that I began to love movies. As a young man I made a few but, honestly, without understanding much of it “.

NUDE FOR CALIGOLA DI TINTO BRASS (1979)

“There were many nude and sex scenes. It caused a scandal . So much so that they did not show it in normal cinemas, but only in red light ones. At the time I remember giving an interview in which I said: “Time a few decades and the same scenes will be on TV. When I saw the Game of Thrones I said to myself: “I was right”. I have a very good memory of Tinto Brass he was an adorable person. Bob Guccione added some more pornographic scenes during the editing phase. But, if you remove those, it's still a great movie. “

THE (DIFFICULT) CHOICE OF ROLES

“At the beginning of my film career I did not carefully choose the roles. It was the roles that chose me. Today is different. Now, what matters most is the script . To understand if it is worth reading it all, I do this: first, I go to the last page. If my character is still there, it's a good sign. If, however, there is not, I browse backwards to find the last page where it appears. If I find that my exit from the scene is moving, interesting, if it is a spectacular death, then I start again to read everything from the beginning . But if neither of these two conditions occurs, if my character disappears for no good reason, I forget it. “

