help,-my-son-wants-to-be-an-artist

If your son tells you that when he grows up wants to be an artist, nine out of ten you will get your hands in your hair, imagining it bohemian, head in the clouds, totally penniless . On the other hand there are contemporary artists – see the Paduan Maurizio Cattelan , class 1960 -, whose works are highly rated and decidedly profitable , denying this prejudice. We asked some experts to explain the behind the scenes of this world or, above all, the secrets for building professionalism as an artist.

What makes the work of a successful artist

According to the modern and contemporary art consultant Emanuela Mattiuzzi , specialized for years in the scouting of artistic talents, “treating contemporary artists is fortunate, because you have the opportunity to get to know them in person (in most cases), better understanding how evaluate and possibly propose their work. “I would lie to say that there are universal tips for becoming an artist today,” comments Mattiuzzi. “The truth is that each of the artists I met has had different experiences , a starting from the studies done, which do not necessarily coincide with the classic ones of the artistic path, see under academies and art schools. At the same time it is very difficult to say what makes a single artistic production significant , therefore destined to grow progressively in fame and value. Knowing how to recognize the work of an artist destined to break through and, above all, to last over time requires both a deep knowledge of the art market , that a good dose of personal intuition. Then, of course, some awareness of current trends and industry demands is needed “.

Career as artists, the advice of three experts

In the gallery the opinions of three insiders , to whom we asked how to manage to build a career as an artist. To live on this profession , as fascinating, as complex and unpredictable.

