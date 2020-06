HEMATOLOGY (CBC) ANALYZERS MARKET IS SLATED TO GROW RAPIDLY IN THE COMING YEARS |BALIO DIAGNOSTICS; SFRI; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements and innovations in technology resulting in effective and efficient products.

Emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are identified and analysed apparently while generating this hematology (CBC) analyzers report. The report endows you with complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. The hematology (CBC) analyzers report provides wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous positive developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export about ABC industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hematology (CBC) analyzers market are Biosystems S.A.; Danaher; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Drucker Diagnostics; Siemens; Abbott; Drew Scientific Inc; Balio Diagnostics; SFRI; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PixCell; Diatron; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; HYCEL MEDICAL; Sysmex Corporation; Horiba; EKF Diagnostics; Abaxis and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, PixCell announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “The Hemoscreen Hematology Analyzer” providing commercialization rights to the company for the United States region. The product is a portable analyzer that utilizes disposable cartridges and requires only a drop of blood from the finger of patients for the automatic processing and analyzing from the cartridge once it is inserted into the device.

In November 2017, Sysmex Corporation announced that the US FDA had authorized the clearance of their CBC (Complete Blood Cell Count) analyzer for use in various healthcare circumstances such as in clinics, healthcare facilities, physician offices, providing faster availability to the test results. The product termed as “XW-100 Automated Hematology Analyzer” is designed for testing cell count of patients aged 2 years and above.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS:

Global hematology (CBC) analyzers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hematology (CBC) analyzers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Hematology (CBC) Analyzers Market

By Products & Services

(Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, Immunohematology Products & Services),

Price Range

(High-End, Mid-Range, Low-End),

End-User

(Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

