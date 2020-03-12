here-are-the-drugs-that-are-working-the-most-against-the-new-coronavirus

From antivirals used in AIDS therapy to those used to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Here are the drugs that can help treat the new coronavirus

The race of the new coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2 , continues unabated, almost undisturbed. Yet, among the new restrictive measures just decided by the Italian government, the hope of a anti-coronavirus vaccine and the treatment of those suffering from Covid – 19 , we may succeed finally to curb it. Although today there are no specific therapies and the treatment of milder cases consists of taking antipyretic drugs and administration of fluids and oxygen (in case of pneumonia), among the obstacles we are facing, however, there are also those drugs which are proving more effective in treatment of the more serious cases of new infections coronavirus . To remember some of them is Guido Silvestri , teacher at Emory University of Atlanta and founder with Roberto Burioni of the transversal pact for science, which in a post on Facebook defined them as “the hopes of science” .

Among the therapeutic options mentioned by the expert there is the remdesivir , an experimental antiviral already tested with moderate success against different types of coronavirus in animal studies. The drug is able to block the enzymes used by viruses for replication in human cells. As we have told you, although it has not yet been approved for clinical use, it appears to be safe according to the results of a clinical trial conducted in 2018 on patients who had contracted the ebola . “At least anecdotally, it seems to work in many cases of Covid – 19 “, explains Silvestri. “The drug is to be used only in cases of pulmonary symptoms and under medical guidance”.

There are also the immuno-modulating drugs , capable of to reduce the cytokine storm, a mechanism underlying serious lung complications. Among these, the expert specifies, there is the tocilizumab , monoclinal antibody that blocks the effects of interleukin -6 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis , and anakinra which is an antibody against the interleukin-1 receptor . The tocilizumad , remember, was approved in the 2010 in the United States for rheumatoid arthritis and inserted a few days ago by the National Health Commission in the Chinese guidelines for the treatment of serious cases of Covid – 19 . While, also in recent days, the drug was also tested at the Cotugno hospital in Naples on two patients with severe pneumonia, who showed clear improvements. Furthermore, “at the pre-clinical stage at the University of Gottingen, Germany” , concludes Silvestri , “there is the drug camostat mesylate which inhibits the serine-protease Tmprss2, a protein that is needed to prepare the so-called spike of Sars-CoV-2 to interact with the Ace2 receptor, which is the molecule that the virus uses as a “gate” to enter the cell. “

But it did not end here: the combination of two antivirals , lopinavir and ritonavir, already approved for the treatment of Aids . As we told you, these two molecules inhibit the protease , that is, they act on the enzymes used by viruses for replicate inside the cells. In China, since the early stages of the infection, the combination of ritonavir and lopanivir, which according to previous studies conducted on animal models have led to a reduction in viral loads in those suffering from Sars and Mers, was successful with a patient with Covid – 19 . The combination of ribavirin , which inhibits rna synthesis, with reverse transcriptase inhibitors, has also been authorized. enzyme that allows the virus to transform its rna into dna (already used against the HIV virus).

Finally, the chloroquine , a antimalarial drug which has been shown to be moderately effective in eliminating coronavirus in cell cultures. “ Covid – 19 is new and, to identify a drug capable of acting against it, it is necessary to identify the o the structures of the virus that lend themselves to being the target, to be attacked successfully “, explains in a note the Italian Pharmacological Society . “A principle shared by some scientists is to use drugs that have a broad spectrum of activities, since we still know little about Covid – 19 , and which have few and minor side effects. In this way we have more possibilities to intercept even some important component of Covid – 19 . “