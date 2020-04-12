here-are-the-italian-trials-of-drugs-against-coronavirus

A point on clinical trials in Italy for the study of drugs that can be effective against the new coronavirus. From antiviral to plasma antimalarials from healed, all ongoing studies

(photo: Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images)

Cons Covid – 19 we currently do not yet have a cure or a vaccine. But in Italy, as in many other countries, solutions are already being sought: in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, numerous drug trials have begun which could prove effective. Attention is paid to several antivirals that already exist, for example a drug used in Ebola, to antimalarials but also to medicines used in autoimmune diseases. Furthermore, in the absence of treatment, some existing drugs used in other pathologies are administered to patients with Covid – 19, including some off-label , that is, used outside of their indications. But research is also progressing globally and the WHO is launching a mega study – the Solidarity Trial – in record time so that data at local level can be disseminated and confirmed by a centralized study. Here are the main fronts of research and clinical trials in Italy against the new coronavirus.

Experiments, the plasma to be healed

One of the therapeutic options being tested and already applied in some Italian hospitals concerns the transfusion of plasma from recovered patients. After healing, in fact, these people develop immunity, which one sees in the blood with specific antibodies, IgG immunoglobulins for the Sars-Cov-2 . And these antibodies can be useful to sick people, as has already happened in some cases in Sars and Mers, to help them fight infection, with a sort of passive immunization. For this reason, the use of plasma to be cured, suitably inactivated and purified, is one of the ways we are following.

On indication of the National Blood Center , organism of the Institute Superior Healthcare Some hospitals kicked off this experiment. In particular, the clinical-experimental protocol was developed by the Irccs Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia Foundation , in collaboration with other structures such as those of Mantua and Lodi, and by the University Hospital of Padua. And there are already about twenty serious patients for whom this treatment has been successful.

Antivirals: from remdesivir at favipiravir

Among the experiments, there is that on remdesivir, an antiviral not yet authorized, which blocks the enzymes used by some viruses for replication in human cells. Data from a clinical study conducted in 2018 on patients with ebola showed his safety . Furthermore, from the first tests on animals, it has been found to have a good effectiveness also in the case of Covid – 19 . On 12 March the Italian Agency of Drug (AIFA) has announced that Italy is among the countries taking part in two phase 3 clinical trials on patients with Covid – 19 moderate or severe. The hospitals initially involved are the Sacco of Milan, the Polyclinic of Pavia, the Hospital of Padua, the University Hospital of Parma and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani. Among the antivirals that will be studied there is also favipiravir (made known these days by the media as Avigan), for which Aifa has structured an experimentation with Spallanzani on 500 patients who will begin on 13 April. The drug was developed in Japan

Monoclonal antibodies and rheumatoid arthritis drugs

Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody used in rheumatoid arthritis, which blocks the effects of interleukin-6, a protein involved in the inflammatory response. A phase two clinical study was already underway on this drug and on April 3 2020 Aifa has authorized a phase 3 clinical trial – the last stage of the trial – randomized and double-blind, in various locations in Italy, which should be completed by mid-May 2020. The study was born from the positive outcome of a research in China according to which the tocilizumab produced encouraging clinical benefits in 21 patients with severe pneumonia due to Covid – 19. Furthermore, Aifa has authorized the clinical trial of the monoclonal antibody emapalumab , as well as sariluma and anakinra , already in use always in rheumatoid arthritis – the latter, anakinra, together with tocilizumab, could be promising as explained in an article in Nature.

Ruxolitinib , experimentation and compassionate use

From 24 March 2020, as some local and national newspapers report, at the hospital of Livorno experimentation with another drug has begun, ruxolitinib , already used in hematology . And after a few days the Aifa approved a protocol for the compassionate use – when an experiment does not is still over compassionate use can be used, intended for patients with serious or rare diseases. In this case, the use of ruxolitinib concerns patients with Covid – 19 and with respiratory failure, which however do not need invasive assisted ventilation.

Tracing the history of ruxolitinib, this medicine is already used for some blood diseases, such as myelofibrosis (here the indications of Ema) and it is studied in different types of cancer . The newspaper Il Tirreno reports that everything started by the hematologist of Livorno Enrico Capochiani. The expert , together with his team, showed the first successes of the administration of this drug. Medicinal product that, in a group (for now) small of patients (about 8 but others are being added to the trial hospitals) with respiratory failure has managed to avoid resuscitation and intubation and to improve clinical conditions.

La colchicine , used in rheumatology

Then there is the colchicina , an old medicine used mainly to prevent and treat attacks of gout but also in some autoinflammatory diseases . AIFA has just approved a treatment protocol, proposed by the Rheumatology of the university of Perugia , and is starting a study in Italy of patients with Covid – 19 in a fairly early stage. What researchers will try to understand is whether colchicine is effective in preventing lung damage, which leads the patient to intensive care, due to some molecules that promote inflammation – the so-called storm of pro-inflammatory cytokines .

Drugs off-label , antiviral and antimalarial

Among the antivirals, the combination of lopanivir and ritonavir used for the treatment of HIV infection is allowed off-label in patients with Covid – 19 with non-serious symptoms, only following the indications of the national management plan emergency. The protease inhibitors darunavir / cobicistat , used in the treatment of HIV infection, can also be used outside out of their indications of use always within the national plan indicated by AIFA. The same is true for some antimalarials, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (not for preventive use as clarified by AIFA).

Vaccines, where are we in Italy?

The preclinical experimentation has begun – on animal model – for an experimental coronavirus vaccine. The preliminary results of this phase of the experimentation will take place in April 2020, while the clinical tests could begin in the autumn of 2020.