here-are-the-most-promising-avenues-for-a-coronavirus-vaccine

I am a 70 ina vaccines in the phase of development against coronavirus, and at the moment most still at the preclinical level. Each with its own platform, although some may be better suited to meet the challenge posed by Sars-Cov-2

(photo: CDC on Unsplash)

It is one of those words in full emergency from coronavirus in which is placed more hope , albeit with a look that is necessarily turned to future : vaccine. An instrument of prevention that can counteract the spread of coronavirus , instructing our immune system to fight the virus. It has been talked about practically since the beginning of the epidemic, more insistently since mid-March, say Google searches, coinciding with the start of the first experiments in humans. But we don't have it yet and we probably won't have it for a long time.

Most estimates speak of an interval between a year and 18 months needed to have one. And there is no lack of questionable proposals to try to tighten the time as much as possible. It is true that research in the field is more active than ever. And it is a research that also passes through Italy. The World Health Organization periodically updates the list of vaccines under study against Covid – 19 : in the latest draft on the topic, published just before Easter, at least seventy are listed, three in the clinical development phase, or with human trials already underway. At the moment it is impossible to say which of these will become the vaccine or vaccines useful in the fight against coronavirus and when. But we can tempt some timid reflection on what lies ahead.

What appears clear when browsing the document is that there is no single way in the development of the vaccine , but many different strategies. We refer to the different platforms used by ongoing studies for vaccine development (here an in-depth analysis of the different types of vaccines from the American National Institutes of Health). Some studies are based on the use of inactivated viruses , in which the structure is used of the virus killed to stimulate the immune response, other forms of the attenuated virus , in which the virus is weakened. Others, many, attempt the vaccine route to subunits , in which only a part of the virus is used to educate the immune system, typically those that are found externally to the pathogen. But there are also other approaches under study, such as those that use viral-like particles (Vlp, Virus like particle) or genetic vaccines , to rna or dna, which are based on the direct transport of genetic information in the host necessary for the production of antigens . In some cases the genetic materials are fermented in the cells incorporated within viral vectors , such as the measles virus .

If it is not possible today to say which of those under study against Covid – 19 will prove more effective, some streets seem more passable than others, he tells Wired Emanuele Montomoli , professor of hygiene and public health at the University of Siena and Vismederi Chief Scientific Officer , a company that collaborates in the development of vaccines, including against Covid – 19 through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), as announced in the past weeks. “The focus of research on a vaccine today is the overwhelming majority around the spike protein, on the surface of the virus, that which attaches to the ACE2 receptors of the human cells – explains the expert – The approaches put in place against coronavirus they are the traditional ones, each with its advantages and disadvantages: for example with the use of the attenuated living virus there is the risk of generating symptoms but it can be one-shot, while inactivated ones may involve the need to resort to several consecutive administrations “.

Also the approach of vaccines to subunits , in which usually, with variations on the theme, some parts of the virus are purified and then injected, it sets limits. Again, what have to do with how little we still know about Sars-Cov-2 , and that for this reason according to Montomoli they lead to look with more interest to other platforms for the development of vaccines: “We still don't know if we are talking about a stable virus or not, or if or how much it will change, and this uncertainty would push subunit vaccines to the background ”. Not so much for a potentially effective speech, as for technical difficulties related to production that could arise: “If we discovered for example that the virus often changes, with the subunit approaches we should start again, that is: to produce the necessary components of these vaccines, cell cultures are needed, whether they are eggs or other, in which the virus reproduces “.

If in fact we found ourselves in front of a virus that changes it would be necessary to set up new cell cultures , start over, explains Montomoli: “With genetic vaccines this problem would be really limited: just change the changed genetic sequence, and it is possible to produce large quantities without particular resources “. Basically what Montomoli points out is that the vaccines of the latest generation, such as those genetic, are platforms more flexible than the traditional ones, more adaptable to any changes in running, as new knowledge about the virus accumulates. A message that also resounds from the pages of Nature Reviews Drug Discovery , in the analysis on developing vaccines developed by the research and development team of the Cepi foundation for the development of vaccines . “The new platforms based on dna or mRna they offer great flexibility in terms of antigenic handling and potentially speed [di sviluppo, nda] “.

In their analysis – which actually concerns a larger number of vaccines under study than that indicated by the WHO and also cites a couple of clinical trials with cells modified with viral vectors such as vaccines – Cepi experts examine not only the different platforms , the geographical distribution of the studies (especially in North America) but also the actors participating in the search for a vaccine . The vast majority concern projects launched by private individuals, and just under a third are those initiated by public bodies, universities and non-profit organizations. There is no shortage of big names in the pharmaceutical industry, but also supported by smaller companies, they continue with Cepi, without experience in the large-scale production of vaccines. What is certain, they continue, is that a coordinated effort will be needed, not only by part of the research, but by all, government, regulators. A global effort, he had relaunched Seth Berkley of the Gavi Alliance. “The global research and development effort for a vaccine in response to the Covid pandemic – 19 is unprecedented in terms of range and speed “, add the experts of Cepi, venturing the arrival of a vaccine at the beginning of 2021 , in line with other forecasts that come from multiple fronts. If all goes well, they repeat from many sides. If all safety and efficacy tests went as hoped, and the vaccine or vaccines were shown to work.

Understanding if a vaccine works involves, among other things, understanding first of all how the immune system responds to the virus. Something that we only know in part today, adds Andrea Cossarizza , ordinary of General Pathology and Immunology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. Cossarizza and his team are concerned with understanding how the immune system responds to virus , by analyzing for example the blood of patients hospitalized in Modena for Covid pneumonia – 19. “What we have observed that the lymphocytes of the patients, T and B, appear tired from a functional point of view – tells a Wired Cossarizza – as 'sold out' “. At the same time, the expert goes on, what is observed is a huge amount of cytokines, molecules that regulate the immune response . “What we are doing is also trying to understand how these cytokines affect for example the production of antibodies and the cells that produce the antibodies, but more generally we are trying to understand what is the cell-mediated response to the virus”. In addition to shedding light on the mechanisms by which the immune system responds to the virus, similar studies will be essential to understand if a vaccine works , concludes Cossarizza.