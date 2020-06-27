here-is-a-prototype-of-electrified-masks-to-deactivate-the-coronavirus

If applied on masks and clothing, the new material, capable of generating very light electric fields, could render the particles of the new coronavirus inactive. That's how

(photo: Vera Davidova / Unsplash)

If combined with strategies such as physical distancing and washing careful of the hands , the use of the masks could help slow the spread of the new coronavirus . So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently updated its guidelines , in which it is recommended to wear them in public places, in the event that keeping the distance of at least one meter from each other can be difficult. However, we now know that masks , as well as all protective devices, have a problem: if they are accidentally in contact with dirty hands or surfaces, they could be contaminated by the viral particles of the new coronavirus, thus becoming harmful. But today from the laboratories of the Indiana University comes a possible solution: the researchers, in fact, have developed a prototype of fabric that generates a weak electric charge and is capable of neutralizing and rendering pathogens harmless. The study was published on the preprint server ChemRxiv .

To develop this technology, the team focused on materials called electroceutical , capable of generating weak electric fields across the surface of the fabric. These fields, researchers explain, can interfere with the behavior of bacteria or viruses found on a tissue. “The material is made of polyester and is made up of a grid of alternating dots of silver and zinc similar to polka dots, one to two millimeters wide and one millimeter apart” , explains to the magazine Scientific American the author of the study Chandan Sen . “When the electroceutic material is dry it works like a normal fabric. But if it is moistened , for example with saliva or breath, the ions in the liquid trigger an electrochemical reaction . Silver and zinc thus generate a weak electric field that eliminates pathogens on the surface. “

(Photo: Chandan Sen)

Tested last year to treat bacterial biofilm on wounds and pending approval by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (Fda), the prototype of the material is been tested against a strain of coronavirus and on a type of pathogen, called lentivirus . “We wanted to know to what extent this technology could be applicable” , says Sen. And from the experiments , wherein the electroceutic tissue was placed in a liquid solution containing viral particles, it emerged that it was in able to destabilize both viruses, making them unable to infect. More precisely, they recovered from the electroceutic tissue the 44% of the viral particles after one minute and the 24% after 5 minutes.

Although the capabilities of the new material have not yet been tested for the new coronavirus , these promising results give hope that the new technology will also be an effective tool in the fight against Covid – 19 . “The large-scale production of electroceutic tissue is already possible and the production costs are relatively low” , adds Sen. “The metal points could be printed directly on the front surfaces of the masks , or be positioned between the inside of a mask and the face of the wearer. “