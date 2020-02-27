here-is-how-the-new-coronavirus-works,-what-makes-it-dangerous-and-why-there-is-no-need-to-be-afraid-of-it

The disease seems to spread rapidly and if it reaches an epidemic dimension it could test the tightness of our health system. On an individual level, however, the risks are extremely low

(image: Getty Images)

The coronavirus has finally arrived, and now the fear. Driven by a policy that seems incapable of choosing a consistent communication register and action plan: one day it isolates entire countries, closes the airspace in spite of WHO directives, invites you to plug yourself in the house and avoid gatherings and public places; the next day he finds that after all Covid – 19 could look like an influence, and that epidemics are faced with cold blood, order and coordination, otherwise there is the risk of causing damage and generating panic. Here, while the stocks of amuchina and masks run out across the peninsula and supermarkets are taken by storm, a good way to keep your nerves is to rely on science . Because knowing the enemy is the best way to replace fear with healthy respect, as a virus deserves that poses very few risks on the plan individual , but which is likely to prove dangerous from an economic and health public . Let's see what Covid acts – 19, and because there is no need to be too afraid of it.

Covid – 19

Fortunately, the scientific community was promptly activated in the face of the new epidemic, and therefore there is already a lot of data that help to understand the effects of SARS-Cov-2 . The Centers for the control of Chinese diseases published the largest available study on the epidemic a few days ago, based on more 72 thousand cases registered in China. And what he tells us is that in the vast majority of cases it is comparable as severity to a banal flu syndrome: the 81% of known patients in China developed mild disease without pneumonia or at most with a mild one, the 14% has developed symptoms severe , which however do not endanger life, and only the 5% suffered instead of one symptomatology criticism , which made it necessary to hospitalize in intensive care. The dead were recorded only in the latter group of patients, with a 49% of critical cases resulting in a death, which occurred mainly for two reasons: pneumonia or sepsis.

To make particularly insidious Sars-Cov-2 is in fact the ability to easily cause pneumonia , i.e. an inflammation of the pulmonary alveoli that complicates breathing up to ( in severe cases) to compromise it completely. “ The virus replicates in the cells of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract and determines its death by cytolysis “, explains to Wired Massimo Andreoni , scientific director of the Italian society of infectious and tropical diseases Simit. “ It is this harmful action that determines the symptoms: the infection starts from the upper respiratory tract causing rhinitis, and then it can progressively go deeper causing pharyngitis , bronchitis, and possibly even pneumonia when it reaches the lungs. Sepsis, on the other hand, occurs in the presence of bacterial superinfections, usually in patients with a state of health already compromised by age or by pre-existing pathologies “.

Pneumonia caused by Covid – 19 are therefore mainly of viral origin, and this is what complicates things. In the case of bacterial pneumonia, linked to pathogens such as pneumococcus, doctors have antibiotics available to help the patient defeat the infection. For the coronavirus instead not there are antiviral specific (al Currently, several are being tested, but definitive efficacy data are lacking). “ Serious patients are subjected to mechanical ventilation, so as to help them breathe in the most acute phases of the disease – Andreoni points out – but in the absence of effective drugs against the virus, one can only wait for the organism independently defeats the infection. And unfortunately when this does not happen, patients die from respiratory failure “.

Very low risks for a healthy person

The dangers are therefore directly related to the health of the patients. It is now clear, in fact, that the dead are mainly counted among the elderly and people with diseases chronic : the lethality of the virus (understood as a percentage of deaths among known cases) is in fact equal to 8% among 70 ei 79 years, to 14, 8% from 80 years onwards, at 10, 5% for patients with pathologies cardiovascular , 7.3% among diabetics , 6.3% in the presence of pathologies respiratory chronic , 6 % for hypertension , 5.6% among patients cancer . Many numbers, to say that a healthy person runs very minimal risks: absolute lethality for now settles around 2.3% (the data now have a few days), but the numbers are probably spoiled by the presence of a high percentage of infections that do not reach the attention of the health systems because of the too mild symptoms, and are therefore not counted.

If in fact in the province of Hubei , the center of the epidemic Chinese and therefore also a place where infections are concentrated, the lethality of the virus is approximately 2.9% , in the rest of China the number drops to a much more miserable 0.4% . What does it mean? One possible reading is that in the epicenter of the epidemic, where it is now very difficult to test all suspects, the number of infections is much higher than those ascertained and therefore lethality (which is calculated on the ascertained cases) is extremely overestimated, compared to a real data closer to that recorded in the rest of China and the world.

To put the numbers in perspective, a comparison with the influence . An incorrect comparison from many points of view, which can however help to understand why you don't have to worry too much about your life. A very low percentage, of the order of 0, 1-0, 03 % , but it must be remembered that these are estimates made in the awareness that the majority of the infections are not recorded by the health systems. Looking at the number of people who die after being admitted to hospital, the percentages are very different: a study carried out by wandering into Australian hospitals has calculated, for example, a lethality index due to the influence of 2.3% in patients hospitalized without pneumonia, and of 10% for those who develop pneumonia . Numbers much closer to those currently registered for the coronavirus .

“ It is very likely that the available data are leading us to overestimate the lethality of the coronavirus – confirmation Andreoni – as for the flu, the cases that arrive in the hospital are only the most serious, and when we have a more complete epidemiological picture available it is plausible that also for Covid – 19 emerges an individual risk superimposable to that of seasonal influences. This on the one hand should not console us too much, because the flu is a disease that kills thousands of people every year. But at the same time, it helps to understand that there is no need to panic “.

The dangers of Covid – 19

If the dangers for healthy people are almost negligible, this does not mean that the virus must be caught under the hood. We must remember that even 0.4% of mortality can cause a high number of deaths if the infected population is large enough. E Sars-Cov-2 at the moment has proven to be an extremely infectious virus: in less than a month l epidemic has gone from a local problem to a danger that has brought the health system of China to its knees, reaching almost 78 thousand infections confirmed in almost all the provinces of the country.

If the speed of contagion will prove to be similar to us too, what we risk is not only to find ourselves with a salty bill in terms of death, but above all to find ourselves seriously testing the estate of our sanitary system, in terms of resources and staff . It is above all in this sense that, as we said, it is incorrect compare Covid – 19 is flu : flu viruses are enemies that we know well, against which we have effective vaccines and drugs, and for which our health system is more than prepared. Covid – 19 is a disease still mysterious from many points of view, against which specific weapons do not yet exist, and capable of causing important symptoms such as pneumonia , which may require hospitalization hospital . It is precisely for this reason that the risk of an epidemic in Italy must be managed calmly and seriously, at all levels: without panicking, and with a coordinated effort that allows to minimize the infection, and above all to buffer the damage that Covid – 19 will inevitably cause to accounts, already ruined, of our country.