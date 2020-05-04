here-is-ifeel-you,-the-italian-bracelet-that-vibrates-if-you-are-too-close-to-someone-else

Scientists from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a prototype smart bracelet that monitors body temperature, helps maintain a safe distance and stores any contacts at risk

(image: Italian Institute of Technology – © IIT)

It's called iFeel-You and it's a smart bracelet that the experts of the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) of Genoa have developed to help us face the next stages of the pandemic of coronavirus . In short, an instrument that, in addition to warning when the safety distance is violated, also measures the body temperature .

One #smartband to wear in # phase2 of #COVID 19, to monitor safety distance between people and body temperature. “iFeel-You” is the prototype made by @DIC_LAB_IIT coordinated by @DanielePucci, taking advantage of the results of the European project @AnDy_H 2020 pic.twitter.com/rE39 EMJCRa – IIT (@IITalk) April 29, 2020

The project is part of the initiatives that ITI has launched to help develop knowledge about coronavirus and possible solutions.

The bracelet iFeel-You was developed by the group of Dynamic Interaction Control Lab research, coordinated by Daniele Pucci . The smart bracelet is son of the project European An.Dy with which IIT scientists are developing a suit equipped with sensors to monitor some body parameters such as body position and movement speed.

(image: Italian Institute of Technology – © IIT)

Exploiting this know how and experience in creating wearable devices, scientists have adapted technologies in the current emergency, bringing out one smartband able to read the movement and to communicate with other devices of the same type through a radio signal at the frequencies of Bluetooth . In practice, they explain from the IIT, when two smart bracelets are perceived too too close vibrate and emit a acoustic signal to help wearers to respect the safety distance .

In case this is exceeded, moreover, iFeel-You stores the identifier of the bracelet nearby so as to be able to reconstruct the chain of contacts if a person turns out to be positive in Sars -Cov-2.

Finally, the sensors allow you to monitor the body temperature and the bracelet alerts when the are exceeded , 5 ° C.

The device, reads on the IIT website, can be used both in closed environments (for example factories or offices), both outside (tourist villages, sports clubs or parks) where contact or temperature tracking systems can be expensive and ineffective. “Our solution to help maintain social distancing is not designed for everyone but for those who frequent specific places with controlled access “, clarified Pucci to Wired. “We think, for example, of a sauna or a wellness center, where, moreover, smartphones cannot be used. Upon access, we will receive a bracelet from the structure for monitoring and tracking contacts “.

“Compared to the contact tracing apps, which we believe are not enough to help to maintain social distancing, iFeel-You is a simpler tool, which does not necessarily have to store the data collected “, added the researcher. “In this way, management and privacy problems would not arise “.

For now iFeel-You is a prototype , designed for be a practical and economic tool (the prototype cost between 30 ei 40 euros, and industrial production is likely to lower the price), but investors and companies interested in industrializing production will be needed to make it available on a large scale.