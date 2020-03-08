here-is-the-first-teaser-of-2020:-space-beyond,-the-film-dedicated-to-the-mission-of-luca-parmitano

A preview for Wired, the trailer of the film dedicated to the Expedition 60 / 61 of the Sicilian astronaut

2020: Space Beyond . This will be the title of the film dedicated to Luca Parmitano's recent stay on the International Space Station, which we interviewed a few days ago. E Wired is media partner of the project.

Expedition 60 / 61 is one of the most important space missions of recent years, for scientific, technological and symbolic reasons. Of this multiplicity will account 2020: Space Beyond , which directed by Francesco Cannavà ( Red Line , Because of My Body ), produced by Skylight Italia, Beagle Media and 8 Road Filme Latte Plus Production (with Lago Film as associate), will be produced with the support and patronage of the European Space Agency, the Italian space agency and with the technical support of Roscosmos, the Russian body.

“ We followed Parmitano in orbit, which also shot a logbook for us – explains Fabio Fagone creator of the project and among its producers – accompanied by the commander, we will tell the perennial journey of Man, between science, technology and exploration, an adventure able to continually redefine its borders, pushing them beyond “.

Coming out on next autumn , 2020: Space Beyond has already been among the five finalists of the MipDoc in Cannes, in the Science and Technology section, and of the Mia Doc Pitching Forum in Rome.