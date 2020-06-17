here-is-the-south-that-innovates-and-produces

In spite of the sharp swathes of the crisis, virtuous entrepreneurial companies are constantly evolving in the South, firmly anchored to the territory and tradition.

Luca Bianchi , director of Svimez, the association for the development of industry in the South, says that: “The South pays more than the rest of the country for the poor capacity of policies to plan development. With 198 thousand enterprises and 379 thousand employees , in recent years many small-medium-sized southern companies have shown a high capacity for growth and value creation, with a profitability equal to that of their counterparts located in the richest and most advanced regions of Italy.

Export and investments confirm that even in the South the private sector seems to have done its part “.

There are in fact some “gold nuggets” worthy of attention, companies that are making great strides to exploit local resources , to satisfy the absolute need to respect the environment and denounce obscure mechanisms such as those of the corporal.

In the gallery , there are five virtuous examples, with their beautiful stories to discover.

READ ALSO

Businesswomen in the South: a challenge that can be overcome

READ ALSO

ReMade in Rione Sanità: «We sensitize people to take care of their waste»