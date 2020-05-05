here's-how-i-learned-to-recycle-fruit-and-vegetable-waste

In my life I would have imagined everything except that I would have learned to recycle fruit and vegetable waste.

A few days ago a nice basket arrived as a gift at home! Inside there were lemons, apples, garlic, sweet potatoes, peas, avocado, ginger and whoever has more than enough.

Obviously I finished everything in 2 days because if I have food in the kitchen I can't help myself, but why not try to use the waste ? On Instagram in the stories of Timberland (who gave me the basket: thanks!) There are various tips so never having done so I decided to follow them step by step.

AVOCADO

Did you know that with an avocado seed you can grow an entire avocado plant? I never thought about that.

Sunday I decided to prepare my home-made-brunch that is the best avocado toast I have ever prepared, but before eating it I wanted to leave some space for my green thumb.

To grow an avocado plant you only need 3 things: 1 avocado seed, 3 or 4 toothpicks and 1 glass of water .





Then? Don't worry, even the laziest can do it because just skewer the seed with 3 or 4 toothpicks and place it on top of a glass of water.

And that's it! It takes about 6 weeks before we start to see any results so for the impatient like me, let's put it away, but do you imagine when we will see a seedling growing in there ?? I already love her.

GARLIC

Garlic is one of my favorite ingredients. Let's say I put it on 90% of the things I cook and considering that I cook 3 dishes yes and no …

But who had never thought that garlic could be reused? I.

Did you know that it is possible to grow its green shoots and use them as chives?

On Monday I set to work to exploit this vegetable, now taking on the role of a true recycling professional. Nothing was ever easier because to do it you only need 2 things: 1 clove of garlic and 1 glass of water.

Just put a clove of garlic in a glass full of water and wait, in a short time the roots and shoots will sprout.

Then, when the stems measure about 8 cm they can be cut and can be used in the kitchen . Maybe so I can finally cook more than 3 dishes.

Admit it, you thought that recycling waste was more difficult, right?

ME TOO.