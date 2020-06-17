here's-how-kate-middleton-organizes-the-wardrobe-on-the-go

With the holidays on the way, or simply a weekend away – obviously following all the necessary hygiene precautions – the question arises as to what to pack . In fact, you do not always have the opportunity or the desire to bring many clothing with you and, in those moments of frustration, to those who have not happened at least once to fantasize about what it would be like to travel without these problems as ordinary mortals? This fortunate group undoubtedly includes the English royal family and, of course, Kate Middleton . Which moreover always appears flawless in the shots of the photographers, even after a flight of several hours.

This is both because the clothes shown off on the journey – worn or not – by the Duchess of Cambridge, are treated, as they say, with gloves, but also because they are expressly chosen for clothing made in very difficult to wrinkle fabrics . Scott Henshall, former creative director of Mulberry, has in fact noticed the Duchess' preference for anti-wrinkle “tactical” fabrics, or synthetic fabrics “such as polyester, nylon, acrylic and olefin, which have a natural resistance creases and greater stability as they do not absorb water like the others »as stated in MailOnline .

As for the clothes brought with him away, as reported by the real correspondent Emily Andrews at The Sun , Kate Middleton does not stipulate the his clothes and shirts in simple suitcases (or at least, not only, depending on the length of the stay), but usually book a entire row of seats on the plane to lay out the his bags and part of the clothes. For example, “this happened on a private plane that took Kate and William to India to Kasaranga National Park,” Andrews said. “Here Natasha Archer – the duchess's stylist – had arranged the clothes on an entire row.” The royal family also, to easily sort the luggage once at its destination, for each suitcase has a colored code label applied , monogrammed with the letter of the owner's name. The staff of Kate Middleton in fact, has been photographed more than once with bags for clothes in which we noticed the letter C embroidered in blue. Of course, probably not booking more than one seat on the plane exclusively for one's own clothes is not for everyone, but choosing fabrics that wrinkle little, if you want to get to the best of an event immediately after a trip, and use labels, are of of course useful advice and … democratic .

