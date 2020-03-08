here's-how-the-new-coronavirus-epidemic-could-evolve-in-europe

Making an analysis of what (little) is known about Sars-Cov-2, ECDC experts characterized the sequential scenarios of the possible evolution of the epidemic in Europe, to help member countries to respond promptly

They are based on the current epidemiological knowledge , on the points of strength and of weakness of the member countries of the European Union and on the major critical issues that could arise. Thus the experts of the European Center for diseases prevention and control (Ecdc) characterized the possible evolution of the Covid epidemic – 19 identifying three sequential scenarios in the spread of the new coronavirus, without neglecting suggestions both operational and on the communication front. Because in uncertainty the collaboration and the transparency become our main allies.

Scenario 1: short and sporadic transmission chains

This is what happened in France and Germany with the first cases of positive people in Europe. The epidemic outbreak is content . There are few cases of which it is possible to reconstruct the anamnesis and trace the contacts , which must be placed in isolation . In this phase the possibility of proceeding with swabs of individuals asymptomatic and to adapt the surveillance systems provided for seasonal flu. Countries must review their pandemic preparedness plan, making a careful analysis of the capacity of its own health system to prepare strengthening actions if necessary. It is good practice to identify alternative supply chains and stock up on personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. At the level of communication to citizens, the keywords are transparency and consistency with the evolution of the situation : you must communicate the measures taken and recognize the uncertainty of the moment.

Scenario 2: limited sustained transmission

In this phase the virus spreads rapidly: the number of cases grows , but it is still possible to carry out an anamnesis and recover the list of contacts, as well as perform diagnostic tests. All the information obtained will serve to evaluate the situation and to make predictions on its evolution. Since the infections are still limited to groups of people in specific geographical areas, it is advisable to arrange the transfer of resources and medical personnel from other locations. Contingency plans need to be reviewed and updated, and based on risk assessment prevention measures coherent, to avoid amplifying the spread of the virus. On the risk communication front, experts again stress the importance of clarity and transparency of the messages to stem the concern of the population: if changes are made to the previous arrangements, these will be justified as well as the importance of adhering to the provisions , especially if the measures provide for the limitation of personal freedom (quarantine, self-isolation). The perception of risk in citizens must be monitored in order to respond to information needs.

Scenario 3a: sustained and widespread transmission with increasing pressure on the health system

As Covid cases increase – 19, at a certain point it will no longer be possible, or effective, to trace all the contacts of the confirmed cases . The search for positive people, therefore, is interrupted. The goal therefore passes from containment to mitigation of the epidemic – a passage that must be communicated to the population, which it must be trained on the most correct way to act in case of suspected infection. In this phase, measures of social isolation (cancellation of fairs, meetings, sports and cultural events that involve a large number of people, teleworking, school closings, etc.) in order to delay and / or reduce the peak of the epidemic . Converting flu surveillance systems and using them to report suspected symptomatic cases would also allow the spread, intensity and severity of the virus to be described. Citizens should be informed of what they can do to reduce the pressure on the health care system .

Scenario 3b: diffuse transmission with overloaded health system

Data on Covid's lethality – 19 are temporary , even if at the moment it seems that it is the elderly and people affected by other pathologies who are at the highest risk. However, it is still possible to say that if Sars-Cov-2 spread quickly involving a large portion of the population, even the small percentage of serious cases would be sufficient to put the health care in crisis . This would lead to a new scenario, which could be further aggravated by the persistence of seasonal influence. “ In the event that hospitals, emergency rooms and intensive care units are unable to accommodate patients due to an insufficient number of beds or staff – reads the document – Countries should be ready to implement emergency plans (for example by adapting standard hospital beds for the treatment of serious cases). It may be necessary to reprogram non-essential operations and evaluate whether alternative stations could be used to provide health care. Consideration could be given to redistribution of resources across the EU . “

These scenarios, the authors point out, may have already occurred in the member countries or present themselves at any time. The evolution of the epidemic may not be linear and skip a scenario.

Given the great uncertainty, the ECDC warmly suggests to public health bodies and research institutes to continue working together to accumulate information on the new coronavirus and also on the effectiveness of the measures put in place for the containment and mitigation of share the knowledge and results of experimental therapies. Efforts must be strengthened and coordinated , also in terms of risk communication.