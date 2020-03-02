here's-what-the-dark-side-of-the-moon-looks-like

A very fine expanse of gray powder. This is how the hidden face of the Moon appears, the one that cannot be seen from Earth never, the one sung in The Dark Side of the Moon . A study by Cnr-Irea and by Roma Tre University, published on Science Advances , has revealed for the first time the stratigraphy of the subsoil of the Polo Sud-Aitken, on the hidden side of the Moon.

Only in 1968 the man has come to see her . The Apollo 8 mission was the first to bring three men to circumnavigate the Moon.

Those with film memories remember the name of Jim Lovell with the face of Tom Hanks in the film Apollo 13. On Christmas Eve of 1968 his voice, along with that of two other astronauts, reached millions of viewers on Earth from the first lunar circumnavigation Earth mission.

We now know that the ground of the hidden face of the Moon looks like an expanse of fine gray dust, the so-called lunar regolith , for about 12 centimeters. This material is the result of a long process of crushing and aggregation due to the impact of micrometeorites and the interaction of the soil with solar radiation. Below this are various layers produced by the impacts that have shaped the lunar surface over billions of years.

It was the radar of the Chinese mission Chang'e 4 to see them for the first time, up to a depth of 40 meters. The mission, in January 2019, brought the YuTu-2 rover to the bottom of the Von Karman crater, inside the largest lunar impact basin, the South Pole-Aitken.

Three Italian researchers participated in this discovery: Sebastian Lauro and Elena Pettinelli , of the University of Roma Tre, and Francesco Soldovieri , of the Institute for electromagnetic detection of the environment of the National Research Council (Cnr-Irea). They are the same researchers who were part of the Italian team that discovered liquid water under the Martian south pole in 2018.

“What surprised us most,” said Elena Pettinelli, “is the extraordinary transparency of the terrain by Von Karman on radio waves, which allowed us to see the geological structures distinctly up to 40 meters of depth, something absolutely impossible to obtain on Earth at that frequency, due to the omnipresence of liquid water in the subsoil “.

The hidden face has a thicker crust, without seas. It is the material of the original crust formed billions of years ago. The visible face of the Luna has instead a thinner crust characterized by large basins called seas , filled with basaltic lava. This part is known thanks to the robotic and human missions that made geophysical experiments on site and reported almost 400 pounds of moon rocks .

Man is ready to return to the moon. The hypotheses are two: create an orbital station like the Iss or a scientific base , like the one in Antarctica. For this, knowledge of the soil and the lunar subsoil is necessary.

