here's-what-the-first-lamborghini-yacht-will-look-like

It will go down in history as the first Lamborghini yacht . The first copy of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 , the motor yacht born from the partnership between the house of the bull and the Tecnomar shipyards, it will be launched for the start of 2021. The starting point on which the two style centers are working is the super sporty hybrid Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 . Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 wants to represent the vanguard of the luxury speed boat . A goal achievable thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a unique and distinctive design.

The performance of the Lamborghini yacht

The presence of two MAN V engines 12 – 2000 HP will guarantee the motor yacht to reach 60 speed knots. It will be the fastest boat in the Tecnomar fleet of The Italian Sea Group. The number one goal is to meet the needs of collectors and those who love to experience the sea. The use of carbon fiber, a typical element of Lamborghini cars, guarantees classification in the range of the ultralight boats with a maximum weight of 24 tons per 63 feet in length.

The exterior design

The Lamborghini yacht will have, as it is right to expect, a silhouette super sporty and will slightly exceed the 19 meters . The edges will be strictly cutting-edge , that is, angular like the sisters four-wheeled and out of any typically nautical scheme. The hull and the superstructure, for example, are born from a hull that promises to be extremely performing. Its shape will revive in a contemporary key the historic lines created by Marcello Gandini for the iconic Lamborghini Miura and Countach cars of the years 60 is '70.

The hard top instead, it will be inspired by Lamborghini's roadster models . A guarantee of high aerodynamic performance . Without forgetting protection from the sun and wind. The bow lights will also be a tribute to the last two specimens that came out of the Sant'Agata Bolognese plants: the Terzo Millennio concept car and the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Super light materials

The interiors of the Lamborghini yacht made by Tecnomar will see the use of highly performing materials for lightness and functionality. They will serve to give shape to Lamborghini's iconic elements, such as hexagons, clean lines, Y. Colors and materials, finally, will be customizable to 100% through the Ad Personam program . The lucky owners will have multiple customization choices. From the color of the exterior that incorporates Lamborghini paintwork in specific liveries. Up to the interiors, available in two versions, but with a wide possibility of combinations of materials.

And then the command bridge. We are confident that will interpret the automotive cockpit in a nautical key, complete with navigation and monitoring systems. Finally, the carbon fiber details as in the super sports Lamborghini. The Carbon Skin will be used for super sports seats and the helm / steering wheel. How to do for the unmistakable “start & stop” button ? There will be two units on the yacht, one per engine. But it will be exactly the same that starts the engine of Lamborghini supercars. The starting price of the Lamborghini yacht will be approximately three million euros.