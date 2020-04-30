here's-what-we-know-about-the-serological-tests-that-will-be-done-in-italy

From 4 May the serological tests, to determine if it has come into contact with the coronavirus previously, will be performed on a first sample of 150 thousand people. Here's how they work

(photo: Robin Utrecht / Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

They serve to understand how many people have been affected by the new coronavirus . They are the now famous and much discussed serological tests , blood tests that can help us identify if a person, without maybe not even knowing, has already contracted the infection in more or less recent times. And now the American pharmaceutical company Abbott , who has just won the government call for testing serological in our country, plans to provide a first batch of for free thousand kits.

But what exactly are the serological tests , and in particular how does the one developed by Abbott work? Serological tests are blood tests, by sampling or a drop of blood, which can determine if a person has come into contact with the new coronavirus. We therefore specify that they are not diagnostic tests , that is, they do not serve to understand if the person is affected by Covid – 19 at a particular time. These analyzes, however, serve to know the real spread of the new coronavirus in the population, consequently helping the government and the experts on how and when to ease the restrictive measures to contain the infection. In practice, the presence or absence of antibodies IgM and is tested for coronavirus IgG . The first ones, the epidemiologist had told us Pier Luigi Lopalco , appear first, but then generally disappear after a few weeks . The IgG antibodies , however, occur later and remain for a long time, even months. Furthermore, according to what was written in a document from the Ministry of Health, the elimination of the virus “usually accompanies the appearance of specific IgG antibodies for Sars- CoV-2 produced by the organism. “

In particular, the serological test developed by Abbott detects whether a person has already contracted the infection by identifying a specific antibody, IgG . “The new test showed specificity and sensitivity superior to 99% 14 days or more after the onset of symptoms ”, explained the pharmaceutical company. We specify, however, that the reliability of these tests is never at 100% (i.e. that they never generate false negatives or false positives) and above all that there is no scientific certainty that people who came into contact with the new coronavirus then developed the antibodies .

Since the beginning of phase 2, however, Abbott has announced that it will provide a first batch of serological tests in Italy to estimate the percentage of people affected by the coronavirus on a sample of 150 thousand people . “From May 4th we could start the investigation of the first ones 150 thousand citizens organized in a sample that we have structured together with INAIL and ISTAT by registry, area, census “ , explains the emergency commissioner, Domenico Arcuri . “And the winner is not only the one who has confirmed that he has the set of eight quality requirements that the Technical-Scientific Committee had placed at the base of this race , but decided that these tests should be offered totally free of charge. So we managed to get the best offer on the market today and at the same time not to burden the state coffers. “