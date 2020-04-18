here's-who-the-italian-web-gurus-are

When we think of the world of work related to digital technologies it is easy to bring the mind back to an iconic place, the Silicon Valley . We imagine a host of bespectacled geniuses who shape the future of the world with their clicks. Perhaps, yes, this is partly the case; however, here, not only in the United States there are talented professionals in the digital sector.

In Italy, for example, we can't do badly. Of course, maybe we could do more, but nevertheless there are centers with very high potential.

«Milan has been able to attract skills and capital in this sector», explains Raffaele Mauro , managing director of Endeavor Italia, a non-profit association that supports high-potential entrepreneurs, «Among the other Italian cities interesting from this point of view, there are Rome, Bologna, Turin and some Venetian centers. Then it also depends on the sector: in Naples for example there is Buzzoole , one of the main realities in Italy in influencer marketing “.

A network that develops at a fast pace and whose growth is supported by a fact: no economic sector can now ignore digital . “The digital professions are not detached from the real economy, but rather they are essential for its development. For example, knowing how to position yourself online is vital for many different sectors ». Yes, and indeed it is as much for a manufacturer of fine fabrics, as for those who want to make a tourist service visible.

It is not surprising that the economic and social prestige of these professions grow exponentially. Just evoke the case of the influencer , which in recent years, when working in a professional, he saw his bank account increase in proportion to his reputation.

And even if they are not equally famous, other digital professionals come to salaries considerable , especially when compared to what were once very profitable professions such as the lawyer and the architect and that today do not live simple moments. «If our parents wanted to be an accountant, they knew exactly what steps to take. In the digital professional market, however, there are far fewer reference points. On the other hand, it is also true that there are far fewer barriers to entry for many of these professions; therefore those who manage to excel in a given segment can build a personal advantage even in a short time “.

So with Raffaele Mauro we tried to identify some of the digital professionals who are distinguishing themselves in the Italian panorama. We could call them our “web gurus”: who are they? Find out in the gallery .

(In the photo a scene from the film The Social Network ).

READ ALSO

From hacker to business consultant, to avoid cybercrime

READ ALSO

Profession: digital investigator

READ ALSO

No more male chauvinism in Hi-Tech