Hernia: Treating Hernia With Ayurvedic Medication

What is a hernia?

A common definition of hernia is a bulging of a tissue or organ through an abnormal opening. In Ayurveda, a hernia is described as a tissue rupture due to swelling in the intestine. As the pressure increases on the inside wall of the organ with the passage of time, the abdominal wall becomes weak. It results in a rupture which leads to further complications if remains untreated.

Your intestines push through the muscle wall where a gap is created, causing pain and discomfort. Ayurveda classifies all these types of hernias as similar in nature because they are due to inflammation of the intestine. A hernia usually happens in the abdominal area. The pain associated with a hernia can affect many aspects of your work and personal life, limiting your activities and quality of lifestyle.

But just as a fractured bone can be healed with the right support over time, so can hernia.

How Is Hernia caused?

Some factors like Acid Reflux, Dry cough, Prolonged Acidity, chronic constipation, improper heavy weight lifting, improper posture, etc. may cause weakening/inflammation of the intestines and resultant pressure on the abdominal wall over a period of time. As a result, the intestines lose their shape and position and start to come outwards from nearby cavities of the abdominal wall. This causes a lump formation known as a hernia.

Ayurvedic Medication:

Grocare has created Hernia Kit to help heal hernia naturally. Hernica® and Acidim® these herbal products in Hernia Kit helps to get rid of intestinal inflammations, increases the strength of your digestive system by balancing pH, and also regulates bowel movements. Each of these features plays its part to strengthen the intestines and reduces inflammation to return the digestive system to its healthiest state. This holistic treatment is a steady process. It can take up to a few months for you to see the full benefits. During this time, it is important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Hernica® – 2 tablets after breakfast and dinner each. Acidim® – 2 tablets after breakfast, lunch, and dinner each. Xembran® is also recommended if experiencing any of the following conditions: constipation, low BMI, or frequent bowel movements.

Read Article @ Did you know over 35% hernia cases relapse within a few years of surgery?

About Grocare:

Established In the 1950s, Pune, Grocare is a leading herbal pharma company offering natural solutions for all types of chronic diseases. we offering herbal supplements for chronic lifestyle disorders like hernia, varicocele, kidney stone, h pylori, piles, tinnitus, UTI, Prostate Enlargement, etc. through e-commerce worldwide.