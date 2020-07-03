Hiatal Hernia – What Causes Hiatal Hernia and Important Guidelines To Treat Hiatal Hernia

A hiatal hernia is a condition where the upper part of the stomach, located just below the diaphragm, protrudes through the esophageal hiatus and rests within the chest. Other hernias can happen in the abdomen, upper thigh, belly button, or in the groin but the bulging tissue is in your stomach and diaphragm in this specific type of hernia.

A Hiatal hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes into the chest through a passage or opening known as (hiatus) in the diaphragm. The diaphragm separates the lungs from the abdomen.

A hiatal hernia rarely has any apparent symptoms, but it can cause a situation called –GORD. GORD is when stomach acid enters into the esophagus and therefore prevents it from working correctly.

When the esophagus becomes overly irritated because of its exposure to stomach acid, symptoms like chest pain, heartburn, swallowing problems, and a sour taste in the mouth becomes common.

Causes a Hiatal Hernia:

The cause of a hiatal hernia is not clear, but it may be as a result of the diaphragm becoming thin and weak due to aging or from intense pressure on the abdomen.

Who is affected?

Everyone can be affected by a hiatal hernia, but the people who are more likely to get it are those who are above the age of 50, obese or pregnant. There is also a rare type of a hiatal hernia that is common with babies, and it is caused by a defect in the diaphragm

Types of a hiatal hernia:

There are two major types of hiatal hernia. They are as follows.

Sliding hiatal hernia: This type of hiatal hernia is the most common. Your stomach and esophagus slide in and out of your chest through the esophageal hiatus. These are usually small and don’t cause noticeable symptoms. Therefore, there is no need for the treatment of this type of hernia. Fixed hiatal hernia: This type of hernia is also known as a Paraesophageal hernia and is not that common. In a fixed hernia, part of your stomach pushes through the diaphragm and stays there. This hernia has a risk that blood flows to your stomach could create a blockage there. If it happens, the patient’s condition becomes very critical and it is considered a medical emergency.

Complications from a hiatal hernia:

Complications from a hiatal hernia are not common but can be very serious when they occur. Below, are some common complication that is associated with a hiatal hernia.

1. Esophageal ulcers: This occurs due to the damage the stomach acid has on the lining of the esophagus which ultimately leads to the formation of an Ulcer. The ulcer bleeds from time to time, causing serious pain and difficulty in swallowing. Ulcers can be treated by the use of medicines called ANTACIDS.

2. Oesophageal stricture: Continuous damage to the lining of the esophagus will lead to the formation of a scared tissue. If the tissue is not treated, it will build up and make the esophagus become narrow. This condition is known as an esophageal stricture.

An oesophageal stricture usually makes swallowing very difficult. A common way to treat this condition is through the use of a tiny balloon to widen the esophagus.

3. Barrett’s esophagus: The continuous irritation of the esophagus by stomach acid can lead to a change in the cells of the lower esophagus. This condition is known as Barrett’s esophagus.

Barrette’s esophagus does not manifest any noticeable symptoms, but they increase the risk of esophageal cancer.

4. Strangulated Hernia: In rare cases, a hiatal hernia may cause a part of the stomach to push up into the esophagus. In this situation, the stomach acid does not enter the esophagus, but it increases the risk of a hernia to become strangulated. When this occurs, emergency surgery is required.

5.Treatment of a Hiatal Hernia: A Hiatal hernia cure is possible without surgery; all it requires is a change in the lifestyle of those who suffer from it.

Some important guidelines to treat hiatal hernia for a person who suffers a hiatal hernia:

Avoid drinking at night.

Stop eating food that makes the symptoms worse.

Avoid caffeine, tomatoes, acidic drinks or food, some fruit juice, and fatty foods especially if they make the symptoms worse.

Eat-in small chunks throughout the day and avoid eating a large meal.

Avoid lying down after drinking or eating.

Do not bend over especially when you are eating or drinking.

Raise the head of your bed by 8 inches (20cm)

Losing weight is a very effective way to reduce the frequency and severity of the symptoms.

Avoid degrading habits like smoking and the use of tobacco because they affect the digestive system negatively.

