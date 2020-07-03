Hiatal Hernia – Yoga, Exercise and Lifestyle Changes To Reduce The Risk of Hiatal Hernia

Exercises For Hiatal Hernia:

Exercise for a patient of hiatal hernia could be beneficial for losing some weight if he/she is overweight. But the key is to not put pressure or strain on that area of your body where the hernia is located. It means that high weight lifting exercises are not recommended. You must consult your doctor and a proper physiotherapist if you plan to start working out.

1. Exercises and stretches to treat symptoms of a hiatal hernia:

If you want to know about “natural” ways to treat a hiatal hernia, some experts suggest diet along with specific exercises that improve your symptoms by strengthening the abdominal area.

It is debatable whether strengthening exercises can actually cure a hernia, or if they just diminish the symptoms. In any case, consider consulting your doctor about the following exercises.

2. Exercises to strengthen the diaphragm:

Diaphragmatic breathing is a technique that involves deeper breathing for a few minutes several times a day. It helps to increase the efficiency of oxygen flow. With the passage of time, these exercises can even be helpful to strengthen the chest muscles. Here is one way:

Lie down or sit in a relaxed position, place one hand on your belly and the other on your chest.

Inhale as deeply as you can until you can feel your stomach press against your hand.

Hold for a few seconds, then breathe out and feel your stomach moving back away from your hand. Repeat this exercise several times each day.

Yoga Exercises For Hiatal Hernia:

Gentle yoga exercises can improve symptoms of hiatal hernia in a few ways. Just like the deep breathing technique can strengthen the diaphragm muscles. You will also experience more strength and flexibility overall. Some poses, such as chair pose, are considered to help strengthen the abdominal area without causing any strain in it.

Be sure to get guidance from your yoga instructor about your condition so he can help modify the poses as per your convenience. You’ll have to totally avoid inversion poses that may worsen your condition. Such poses include Bridge and Forward Fold.

Exercises For Weight Loss:

Losing weight may improve your symptoms of a hiatal hernia. Exercise, along with diet, can help create the calorie deficit needed to burn body fat. As you lose weight, you should start seeing your symptoms decrease over time.

Here are some of the appropriate and safe considered exercises for a hiatal hernia patient to do in a routine.

Walking

Jogging

Cycling

Yoga (without inversion)

Squats (on a moderate rate)

Sometimes with heavy exercises, the symptoms related to the hernia such as acid reflux or GERD become worse. Therefore, walking and jogging (at low pace) are preferred over high speed running.

Some other exercises to avoid for such patients are the following:

Squats with weights (dumbbells and kettlebells)

Crunches

Pushups

Sit-ups

Inversion yoga poses

Deadlifts

High weight lifting with arms

Lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of hiatal hernia

Hiatal hernias usually do not cause any significant problems in most people. Therefore, rarely need any treatment. However, many patients of hiatal hernia suffer from GERD symptoms and their treatment starts with the management of these symptoms by different methods. Such as lifestyle modifications and diet control.

The first target of treatment is to prevent the refluxing of acid into the esophagus. Doctors recommend lifestyle changes for those with hiatus hernia and suggest these following things:

Eliminating or limiting foods that cause stomach upset. As with symptoms, such foods causing allergies among individuals.

Eating small portions and more frequent meals to lessen the degree of stomach distension, to decrease the upward pressure.

Squatting instead of bending

Maintain an average weight

Lose some weight if you are overweight

Elevating the pillow of the bed by about six inches while sleeping, all serve to reduce pressure on the diaphragm

Smoking cessation is also important for reducing symptoms of hiatal hernia, as studies point to the relaxation of the LES due to smoking

Patients should avoid lying down or sleeping right after eating and refrain from eating or munching within 2 to 3 hours before bedtime.

The second object of treatment is to reduce stomach acid so that the situation is less irritating if acid reflux does happen.

This is achieved by avoiding long periods without food in the stomach

Avoid high protein foods and those drugs that stimulate acid secretion, such as aspirin and alcohol. If you something like that accidentally then take appropriate medication right in time to save yourself from discomfort and pain.

If however, there is no advantage of trying to manage hernia with only dietary and lifestyle change then the second choice is to put the patient on some sort of medication. So, his medical condition could stop at a stable point to avoid further damage to his health.

