High Strength Steel Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2019-2026 | POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group

Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.

High strength steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods.

Europe high strength steel market is at the CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe High Strength Steel Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

Product Launch:

In January, 2018, Benxi steel group launched 2000MPa super strength steel in the market. Launching a new product helped the company to enhance their product portfolio in automotive industries.

In August 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the launch of NEXMET, an innovative range of high strength steel, which is applicable for lightweight components in the automotive industry. These products are designed for the manufacturing of automotive original equipment.

Segmentation: Europe High Strength Steel Market

Europe high strength steel market is segmented into four notable segments such as grade type, product type, end user and geography

On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Tata Steel expanded their steel production in MTPA Phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant. The capacity of the plant is around 8 million tons per annum (MTPA). This addition in the capacity of the plant will enhance the steel production of the company.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2018, JSW Steel acquired Aferpi (Italy). This acquisition helped JSW Steel to expand its specialized steel market in the automobile sector.



