Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Market by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Region” and Global Forecast 2019-2026.

The global histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market is expected to grow from USD 97.54 million in 2018 to USD 162.76 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Increase in cancer incidences, high unmet need in the treatment landscape, and demand for histone deacetylase inhibitors are driving the market growth.

Oncology segmentheld the highest market size of around USD 85.48million in 2018

Application segment includes oncology, neurology, and others. The oncology segment held the highest market size of around USD 85.48million in 2018 owing to huge patient base and increasing need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer patients.Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors increases the acetylation of lysine residues on histone proteins by inhibiting the activity of HDAC enzymes. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are important epigenetic mechanisms that regulate gene expression and transcription. Theincreasing need for innovative medications and improved therapies are used to targets for cancer immunotherapy.Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are anti-cancer compounds that helps the body’s own immune cells to recognize and attack tumour cells.Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors induce cancer cell cycle arrest, differentiation and celldeath, reduce angiogenesis and modulate immune response.

Oncology clinics segment registered the highest market share of 48.16% in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period

End user segment is divided into hospitals, oncology clinics, and others. The oncology clinics segment registered the highest market share of 48.16% in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to growing adoption of novel therapies for cancer treatment and increasing frequency of cancer worldwide. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are used in psychiatry and neurology as mood stabilizers and anti-epileptics.The increasing prevalence of cancers such as bowel cancer is increasing because of the high consumption of diets rich in red meat and processed meats. This has increased demand for histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors that inhibit the actions of HDAC enzyme. The presence of a strong pipeline of oral HDAC inhibitors and the availability of financial assistance through patient assistance programs has driven the segment growth of oncology clinics segment.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The global histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated theglobal histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market with a market share of 38.59%in 2018. Early adoption of innovative therapeutics, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending capacity, and rapid technological advancements are the factors that led to the growth of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market in North America region.Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid growth rate due to the increasing government’s initiatives in healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure, and growing cancer patient’s population

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market include Merck & Co., Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Celleron Therapeutics, Envivo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Celleron Therapeutics, Evgen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, NuPotential, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals, Oncolys Biopharma, Chipscreen Biosciences, Bayer Schering Pharma, and among others.The Celgene Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are the top leading players of the market. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors market. For instance, in 2015, Merck signed an agreement to test Keytruda (pembrolizumab) alongside Syndax’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor entinostat in phase 1b/2 trials in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with a view to progressing quickly to full-blown phase 3 studies.

