holidays-in-greece-and-croatia:-will-a-swab-and-certificate-be-needed?

We are still wondering how and where to do the next holidays. If we could go abroad, or we should stay in Italy. And then if you go to mountain , where the distance can be easily respected or at sea , where the problem of gathering is more marked, with limited number of beaches and umbrellas and deckchairs spaced apart. Dario Franceschini, has repeatedly stressed that the holidays will take place, possibly in Italy, even thinking of a “bonus whose amount depends on the number of family members and which must be spent by 2020 in accommodation facilities, transferring a part of the tax credit to the accommodation facility »to facilitate domestic tourism.

For those who have booked trips and holidays outside of Italy, the situation is still uncertain: will it be possible to reach locations abroad? Can we fly? Should we quarantine? Questions that have not yet been answered. A first step to untangle the skein comes from Greece, which is working to allow travel from July 1st, hosting tourists who exhibit a negative buffer test . Those who have booked on a Greek island and are afraid of having to give up because of the emergency coronavirus May instead be able to make his summer dream come true. And Croatia also thinks of a certificate that guarantees tourists and facilities. The game is open, waiting for the European Union to present guidelines on how to reopen tourist destinations without endangering public health.

The Greek case: the obligation of the tampon

The Hellenic Government is studying a plan to reopen on July 1st, with medical protocols that travelers will have to follow if they want to take holidays on the islands and the rest of the country . Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis explained it: «We are still working on the medical protocols that travelers will have to follow if they want to come to us. In all likelihood, a negative test will be required before the flight to rest assured. The basic principles behind the new rules concern social distancing and continuous cleaning. Furthermore, we think that the staff of the hotels and accommodation facilities will be tested regularly against the virus ». In any case, road travel will be favored, so the offer will necessarily be directed to closer countries.

Croatia: the zero risk certificate

About half of the 20 million annual visitors arrive in the Balkan country between July and August and tourism is responsible for at least one fifth of its economic output. For this Croatia is trying to run for cover to save the summer season thinking of a reopening of the borders , also in collaboration with neighboring countries, primarily Slovenia with the study of a plan allowing Slovenians to cross the borders of Croatia by the end of this month, with other nationalities that could follow in June and in the following months.

The idea, in other words, would be to create highway “corridors” , or alternatively, or to allow the arrival in Croatia via air bridges that Croatia Airlines undertakes to build, provided that it has a health certificate issued in the country of origin, which certifies the negative nature of the virus . In addition, the creation of a zero risk or reduced risk guarantee certificate would be considered by the government. Something that affects not only travelers who test but also tourist reception facilities to make guests feel comfortable.

In short, many hypotheses on the table of professionals and institutions, but with one certainty: they will certainly be different from the past, in the name of social distancing and hygiene to prevent the virus returns to circulate and reap victims.

