holidays-in-italy:-10-hotels-and-luxury-destinations-(attentive-to-safety)

Sardinia is among the Italian regions that have had the lowest level of infection and the largest tour operators on the island, including shipping companies, have studied and shared the Self-Discipline Code Sardinia Safe Island which guarantees a very scrupulous health protocol and a high-level reception.

The Forte Village , resort in southern Sardinia, has a park of 50 hectares with palm trees and flowers fragrant, a long beach with crystal clear water and gourmet restaurants, almost all outdoors and supervised by starred chefs such as Heinz Beck, Aimo and Nadia, Berton and Cracco.

They have been reorganized for the distancing required by law, but without altering the pleasant and romantic atmosphere. The resort protects the health of its guests and staff through a protocol developed by a Medical Scientific Committee that follows the WHO guidelines . Only guests with reservations can enter the resort who have bungalows and detached villas immersed in the large park . Guests' luggage is sanitized before delivery to the room, also equipped with a disinfectant gel dispenser. The staff underwent medical tests, repeated periodically and was instructed on prevention and protection measures for their own safety and that of the guests. The sanitization protocol provides for two interventions per day throughout the resort with certified machinery, the bicycles are sanitized before and after the return, so the golf carts. Spacing is guaranteed on the beach and in the pools, as well as sanitizing with eco-friendly products with low environmental impact. The resort also has an open medical center 24 7 days a week. Www.fortevillageresort.com

The scenery of the Resort Valle dell'Erica Thalasso & Spa of Santa Teresa di Gallura is made of blue sea, boulders of granite, 28 hectares of Sardinian maquis, partly wild and natural, in front of the Bocche di Bonifacio International Park. In 2019 Valle dell’Erica he got on the podium as “Best Green Resort in Europe” at the World Travel Awards and at the “Reader's Choice Award by Condé Nast Traveler. Composed of two hotels, Erica and La Licciola, with several suites with a private swimming pool, it ensures large spaces and more than one beach. In the seven restaurants with the flavors of Sardinia, the distance is assured, but the top is the Li Zini restaurant with only 4 tables on the sand protected by the huge granite boulders. The hotel has rooms in a diffuse and independent form, each with its own entrance, terrace or veranda and the supersuite its own swimming pool. There are no corridors, elevators or narrow spaces where it would be difficult to manage the spacing, but for safety it was decided to decrease the occupation of the rooms . You can walk to the numerous coves, sometimes with only two beds and an umbrella, and to the long crescent-shaped Licciola beach. With the Delphina owned boats you can reach the islands of the Archipelago of La Maddalena in 10 minutes and in about half Bonifacio and Corsica islands.

Tuscany is also in turmoil, and tourist facilities are completing the restyling to better welcome guests. The Falconiere & Spa of Cortona will re-open on July 3 with all the precautions suggested by the government and WHO. In this Wine Resort in the middle of the vineyards of the Baracchi family, Riccardo produces excellent wines, while his wife Silvia runs the restaurant, 1 Michelin star. Groups of friends or families can stay in the small village Villa Borgo del Falco consisting of 5 stone buildings, with 11 rooms, kitchen and lounge, plus garden with swimming pool, protected by the vineyards and olive trees of the farm. The other rooms are also all in independent villas or farmhouses and so guests, thanks to the large spaces and private gardens, can have “mask free” moments at home. At Relais Il Falconiere, collaborators are instructed to comply with the new health procedures and wear masks and gloves, at the disposal of the guests dispensers with disinfectants and masks. Sanitization is reinforced daily in the common areas and in the rooms by equipment that also purifies the indoor air. In the indoor and outdoor restaurant, the number of tables has been reduced to keep the safety distance, while in the swimming pool the entrances are limited and the water and common areas are sanitized several times a day.

It's called Elbasicura the program developed by institutions and tour operators of the island of Elba . Safety begins with the ferries that travel every day with a reduced number of passengers compared to the capacity, you can have real-time information on the presences on the 200 beaches and in the 400 km of paths . The hotels accept reservations without a deposit and offer the possibility to cancel without penalty up to a few days before arrival . To make your stay pleasant, the terraces and outdoor restaurants have already been organized to respect the distances, while in the hotels you can have dinner on the terrace of the room without extra charge. Those who stay in private homes can shop online and have it delivered to their home or beach at the end of the day . Elba, in the Tuscan Archipelago National Park and MAB Unesco reserve, thanks to the 400 kilometers of paths, allows excursions on foot, by bike, on horseback, in complete solitude or with the guided tours (with the dedicated App). The bikes can be rented with peace of mind in many points of the island, because all managers adhere to the sanitation protocol agreed with the ASL. Everything has been prepared to ensure a safe holiday, but also free and stress-free.

The Puglia has not had many contagions from Coronavirus and since 25 May almost all the commercial activities, shops, markets, bars, restaurants, hotels, campsites, bathing establishments and free beaches, but also hairdressers, gyms, sports centers and museums. From 15, airlines from Italian and European cities will also resume flying on Apulian airports . After the closing months the beaches are even more beautiful, with white sand, crystal clear water and unspoiled vegetation from Porto Cesareo to Gallipoli passing from Polignano and Otranto. You can choose to do a vacation in a farmhouse among the olive trees or rent a villa with swimming pool which eliminates the problem of distance. The La Peschiera boutique hotel , in Losciale in Monopoli, is obtained from an ancient Bourbon fishing reserve and the 13 rooms are just “pied dans l'eau”, some with direct access to the sea. To receive guests safely, the rooms and common areas are sanitized several times a day with chlorine and ozone products. The linen of the bedrooms and for the swimming pool or the beach is delivered in single bags and the cleaning operators wear sterile coveralls, shoes, masks, gloves and disposable cleaning materials . Guests can ask for room service for breakfast, lunches and dinners, and have meals on the terrace with sea view.

In Liguria , from 18 May, the free and organized beaches reopened, bars and restaurants, parks and museums, libraries and all places of culture, markets and public sports clubs and hotels. In short, Liguria is ready to welcome tourists as soon as travel between the regions is possible. La Meridiana Hotel & Golf Resort , in Garlenda, a few kilometers from Alassio, will reopen on 25 June, and guests who have already booked can take a safe holiday. The resort will receive them with the traditional family welcome in a slightly modified situation, to respect the distance, but with the comfort and elegance of all time. The large indoor and outdoor spaces made it easy to adapt to new needs. Breakfast, lunch and dinner have always been served in different rooms, but those who wish can eat them on the private table in the garden. An App allows you to know the menu of the day and to choose the dishes for lunch and dinner, while those who choose to spend the day at the beach can take the “chic-nic” basket with many local delicacies. In the swimming pool, before the sun beds were spaced to ensure privacy, now they are in the perfect position for spacing. The armchairs and chairs of the restaurant have fabric covers that can be detached and washed after use, while the perfect sanitization of all environments is guaranteed by ozone generators that come into operation in the rooms in the absence of guests and in the common areas during the night.

The Grand Hotel Miramare of Santa Margherita Ligure , historic hotel with sea view, offers guests a large park of maritime pines , palm trees, olive trees, cedars of Lebanon which from the rear of the hotel rise with terraces towards Mount Portofino. The Sentimental Walk starts from the centenary bushes of the red camellias, a walk that reaches the top of the park, with a spectacular view. Although the large park does not create problems for spacing, the Grand Hotel has reduced the occupation from 77 to 50 rooms, all guests will thus have the availability of umbrellas and sunbeds for exclusive use in the swimming pool with sea water and at Bagni Miramare. In the room guests find masks and disinfectant gel every day, and after each departure the room will be totally sanitized with products containing 75% ethyl alcohol . The guest can choose the à la carte breakfast in the restaurant or in the room and the menus will be for individual use. Several times a day, elevators, halls, common bathrooms, restaurant are sanitized, while the air conditioning system of the whole hotel will be sanitized once a week. At the beginning of each shift, the staff check the temperature and deliver masks, gloves and sanitizing gel. For treatments in total relaxation, a cabin has been created inside the park with the operator equipped with all the safety devices. www.grandhotelmiramare.it

Going to Venice , as soon as the movements between the regions are allowed, will make you discover an incredible city: the water of the clean canals, the calli and the deserted squares, the free bridges . Life is also recovering in the lagoon and all the tourist facilities, after an anti-Covid restyling 19, are waiting for the guests to make them discover a Venice like have never seen her. The Grand Hotel dei Dogi of Venice , of the The Dedica Anthology chain is in Cannaregio , one of the few neighborhoods still inhabited by the Venetians doc. The hotel hides a secret garden, one of the largest green spaces in the city, which with the contemporary design by Patrizia Quartero and the colors of the lagoon furnishings make the atmosphere very pleasant. The meeting point is La Voga Bar, reminiscent of a nautical club, where you can taste the excellence of local food and wine and mixology innovation. Upon arrival at the hotel, guests receive a kit with mask, gloves, wipes and sanitizing gel and can check in early. At no additional cost it will be possible to make early check-in and late check-out and breakfast, lunch, dinner in the room after consulting the menus from your device with the QR code.

The Venice Marriott International , the most recent of the lagoon, was built artificially on the private island of the Roses 1870. The hotel will open in July, probably only the Retreats and Villas, which have an independent entrance, garden and swimming pool with large outdoor spaces and the possibility of having meals in the garden. The bar on the terrace overlooking Piazza San Marco and the Dopolavoro restaurant with well-spaced tables will also be open to guests. Halfway between the lagoon and the sea, the island with a special microclimate has a garden of 16 hectares with rare plants in Venice, like the olive tree, so much so that until 1980 it was a hospital to treat the respiratory tract. Every day the guests smell the scent of thousands of roses, and in the restaurants the vegetables from the gardens and orchards and the delicious oil produced in the olive grove of a hundred plants grown on the island are cooked. To address the pandemic, Marriott International has created a Global Cleanliness Council that has devised a meticulous protocol for the safety of staff and guests. All contact surfaces will be treated with targeted disinfectants, in each room disinfectant wipes will be made available to guests, signs will be used in the lobby to facilitate respect for social distancing, furniture will be reorganized to allow more space for distances.

Sparkling air and less spacing problems in the mountains, with paths and uncrowded villages. The Val Gardena is preparing to welcome guests with all the necessary measures to ensure safety indoors and outdoors, from spacing to hygiene in public places. The desire to start again is represented by the campaign # RestartAltoAdigeNOW . All three villages in the valley were sanitized with a project by a South Tyrolean company that converted the artificial snow cannons into tools to sanitize the area. The hotels organized with Fast Check-in , different times for lunch and dinner, breakfasts in the garden with baskets and personalized hygiene kits. To make every room sterile, many facilities use ozone machines between one stay and the next, and in some hotels the guest finds an iPad in the room to order dishes, drinks, at any time of the day. There are also many outdoor initiatives for guests, such as trips and trekking for small groups with picnic lunch in the huts, which still have enough space to allow you to have lunch at the table with the right distance. Shops and restaurants have equipped themselves with take-away and delivery services in private homes and a restaurant has also organized a drive-in service.