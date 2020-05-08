holidays-in-italy:-hotels-set-to-reopen

What will become of our holidays? The minister Dario Franceschini has assured that “they will do” , that “Will be different and in Italy” but, despite pressure from the sector which is now on its knees due to the crisis, it has not yet gone further by indicating dates or methods.

Pending certainty Federalberghi has prepared a protocol on sanitization and safety distances for structures which is waiting to be validated by the technical-scientific committee that supports the government , and the whole sector is working with anti-Covid proposals to offer holidays that are primarily safe , and also and despite everything, relaxing and rewarding . The hotels never received a closing order for Dcpm, but few felt that staying open was an economically viable choice. Now, betting on a subsequent phase of freedom and on an upcoming interregional mobility, there are many who have already set the opening dates and take reservations .

AT THE SEA

The first to come forward are seaside resorts, with promotional campaigns that focus entirely on safety. In Puglia the president of the Emilian Region just a few days ago raised the idea of ​​making tampons for all tourists. He did not explain the modalities, but the idea of ​​”no-Covid certifications” made its way. Meanwhile, equipping with innovative sanitization measures, it is first of all the big names in hospitality in the region that set opening dates: for example the Masseria San Domenico in Savelletri (Brindisi) points to early June , to 20 June the Vivosa Apulia Resort of Ugento (Lecce). Even without a forecast date, they are all ready to restart as soon as the government permits, including small structures. Some, in times of proximity tourism, are even reinventing themselves. An example is the Relais Palazzo Zaccaria in the small village of Matino (Lecce) which launches the day use : perfect for couples, even locals who want to enjoy this charming apartment in total solitude with a wellness area created in a sort of underground cave.

For Sardinia the ferry connections are still suspended but here too the hotels are trembling to reopen, some even with dates: the Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula hypothesizes the 28 June , with a security protocol that promises to make school, and always at the end of June groups like Baja Hotels in Costa Smeralda – which, among other measures, has also provided a doctor in its facilities- and Italian Hospitality Collection which has Chia Laguna in Sardinia. And all focus on the Italians given that – at least as long as the borders remain closed – foreigners who are worth at least half of the luxury sector, will not be able to arrive in our country.

No Germans or Austrians even in Romagna . “We want to go back to holiday” , says Patrizia Rinaldis, president of the Rimini Hoteliers Association. «Of the 1150 hotels in Rimini some may not reopen, but many have already turned the lights back on and many other heroes are ready to do the same : the desire to keep your head up is so great. We are already equipped with the security measures in the hotel, then from ours we have the good fortune of very large beaches and the ability and flexibility of the people of Romagna who will also be able to reinvent their holiday after the lockdown ». Among those who hypothesize a date there are the Ricci Hotels of Cesenatico which on June 5 plan to start again with the season of digitalization with systems such as online check in and room opening with smartphone.

Other popular summer destinations such as Jesolo and Lignano would like to allow swimmers access to the beaches in early June, and they want to open many structures in the area by the wheel. The Park Hotel Brasilia in Jesolo, for example, will reopen in early June, and around the same dates will start again – with cutting-edge anti-covid protocols – all 15 4-5 star addresses of the group of HNH of which it belongs, most of them in Veneto. At 15 June aims to reopen Baia Holiday , which manages facilities tourism in several European countries. Among these structures, 9 are in Italy between Lombardy, Lazio, Sardinia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto: camping village one step away from the sea, with large open spaces and all comforts, therefore already naturally structured for the holiday era in distance.

The Island of Elba presented one of the most structured proposals: it is # Elbasicura , a real model of tourism in times of pandemic which provides, for example, more ferries and reduced capacity to reach the island, stays released from the obligation “from Saturday to Saturday” to give flexibility, a real-time information service by municipalities for to know, before getting there, if the desired beach has placed with guaranteed spacing or not, new services and sanitation in hotels that swear not to add surcharges. Already now many imagine an opening date: for Villa Ottone , historic 5-star of the island, should be the 15 June . “Unless otherwise indicated, we are ready to open,” says Guia Di Mario, from the hotel management. «We will be affected by the lack of the foreign market and probably by many tourists who usually come from the northern areas most affected by the pandemic, but we do not intend to give up the desire to do tourism . We have 75 rooms but we will take care of them to the fullest 40 , in order not to risk crowding and also guarantee the distance to the beach. We are moving to digitize operations such as check-in, and we will also bring meals under an umbrella or in the room so as not to fill the restaurant. We will do everything to make our guests feel free “.

THE MOUNTAIN

The mountain, which promises to be particularly popular this summer for its wide open spaces, does its part. We move forward with decision in South Tyrol which with a provincial law anticipated the opening of bars, restaurants and even museums at the 11 May. While the opening of reception facilities and facilities is set for 25 May .

The Bad Moos – Dolomites Spa Resort in Sesto fixes the opening at 30 May with many innovations in terms of safety: among the most particular anti-droplet glass structures and gloves and masks provided to guests so as not to give up the buffets, and fiber optic in the room for those who must continue smartworking. At 19 June instead points the Romantik Hotel Turm di Fiè allo Sciliar, 5 stars of the luxury brand Pearls by Romantik. Among those already open the Romantik Hotel Stafler of Vipiteno, that the 19 may also reopen the starred restaurant.

They prefer not to give even forecast dates given the uncertainty on the developments for the pandemic, but all mountain resorts plan to start again in June . In Trentino , for example, tour operators have developed a plan to allow guests to enjoy a stress-free holiday in their mountains that have always attracted adventure hunters and hikers soft as the families. In the absence of the foreign market they too focus on the Italian one made up of tenants of second homes, who should be the first to arrive and guests of many hotels already equipped with measures of anti-contagion security.

For the opening dates, the hotels are targeting the second half of June: The Lido Palace in Riva del Garda , for example, reopens the 19 . In the same way, the Aosta Valley is also ready and equipped. Remo Chuc, Regional Directorate for Tourism explains: « outdoor sports and activities in nature will be privileged, from the Alte Vie to the Balteo Way; in addition, the Aosta Valley boasts numerous monuments accessible from the outside, especially in the capital, such as the Arch of Augustus, the Porta Praetoria and the Roman Theater “.

CITY AND SPA

Many hotels in cities or places of art have remained open, or in any case will reopen in mid-May: among the addresses are addresses of large chains such as the Best Western CTC Verona or Best Western Tower Bologna , of smaller groups such as Duetorrihotels and in Rome the hotels of Bettoja . Among the luxury facilities, then, Sereno Hotels for now hypothesizes an opening of its 5-star hotel in Torno on Lake Como with a starred restaurant supervised by Andrea Berton, in the second half of June .

The spa holiday is also ensured, this one also under the banner of maximum safety. Alberto Arrighi, communication director of QC Terme , explains: «We hope for a gradual reopening from 18 May of the hotels : it will start from Rome and then continue with Bagni Vecchi di Bormio, Mont Blanc in Pré-Saint-Didier. To follow also the centers in the city ». For the reopening QC Terme has developed QC Care: a protocol drawn up with an epidemiologist so detailed that it could become a reference point for our wellness holiday in the time of Covid – 19. «First of all, upon their arrival at the hotel, we will measure the temperature to the guests and we will do fast serological tests that give results in 10 – 15 minutes. For each structure it will be bookable a number of rooms to ensure that the spa is not crowded ». «At the spa – continues Arrighi – only hotel guests will have access upon reservation and with contingent entrances. The pools are already disinfected by chlorine through machinery that calculates the bacterial load in real time, the air is purified thanks to a system that guarantees a replacement of 3/8 times higher than the legal limits. Depending on the size of the spaces, a maximum number of people is expected, even in areas such as saunas and Turkish baths where Covid is still present – 19 does not survive as temperatures exceed 70 degrees. With all these measures this we could avoid asking guests to use the masks in the spa. Instead the masks will always wear the operators for the massages, but the treatments will not touch the face and are those of couples suspended “.

THE TOURIST VILLAGES

There are also holiday villages : structures that work on large numbers, with a painstaking organization that guarantees group fun at all hours. Theirs will be one of the most complex challenges, and they won't back down. For example Veratour, which has 40 structures in the world (with only Italian customers) of which 7 in Italy between Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily with 100 / 170 rooms, hopes to reopen in early July.

Stefano Pompili, general manager of Veratour, says: “It is a date that we hypothesize together with the tour operators and the airlines with which we work, but the government will give us the certainty: we need it to validate our security protocols, that also clarifies the health responsibilities of us operators ». Meanwhile, the scenario on what will be the holiday in a journey in the time of the coronavirus for Veratour is well outlined: « We already have reservations for the 40 / 50% in all Italian structures, and we plan to fill them in 75% . We are working to ensure distances by expanding the space between the umbrellas on the beach and rethinking all the restaurants: it is almost certain that there will be no buffet and that they will be replaced by snack points for lunch and from dinners always served at the table in restaurants open on a shift basis ». What will change radically will inevitably be the animation: the summer of Covid will also be the first summer without group dancing. «For the evening we will do piano bar and cabaret with a maximum of two people on stage, and spaced seats for spectators. On the other hand, animation for children will be much reduced: fewer shifts, with especially sports activities that give the certainty of distancing. ” But even this will be a holiday, even if only a taste of what we can do as soon as the war on the virus is won. «It is not the first time – concludes Pompili – that tourism stops: the Gulf War blocked reservations for three months, for four the crisis of the collapse of the Twin Towers. Yes, it is the worst crisis, but you cannot stop the journey, and I believe that when a vaccine arrives and we can leave, we will all leave again ». At that point, it is appropriate to say it, we will take back all our space.