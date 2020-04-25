holidays:-will-they-be-only-for-the-negatives-at-covid-19?

Test negative for Covid – 19 will it be the conditio sine qua non to travel? Emirates, the first airline in the world to adopt the measure, has just started fast serological tests for all passengers and staff, and now from Puglia – the queen of the Italian summer – a very similar novelty arrives: the governor Michele Emiliano has just announced that he is thinking of swab at the entrance of tourist facilities to anyone who decides to spend the holidays in his region.

BUFFERS IN PUGLIA

Emiliano declared it in an interview with Rai Radio1: «We think of severe measures but which protect the idea of ​​a holiday, first of all» . The goal is to secure, together with travelers, “structures and human capital”. « Blow up the whole season – said the governor – is a terrifying alternative because it means losing a billion in annual sales and hundreds and hundreds of companies ». The president of Puglia has not clarified how he intends to put his idea into practice but has already raised rivers of criticism from the Apulian citizens who have been asking for some time to make a swab: if they can't do it, why could tourists do it? Maybe Emiliano's idea could prove to be an excellent promotional strategy: if going on holiday in Puglia was the the only way to make a swab, many travelers from the northern regions who for months have been asking for the certainty of having, or not having, the Covid – 19, probably would have no doubts about the destination to choose this summer.

VIRUS FREE BEACH

Meanwhile, while the bathers are struggling with the assembly of the establishments with the meter in hand to make sure to keep the distances between an umbrella and another, there are those who propose a solution: it is Gino Di Lello, manager of the Coral Beach Club of Terracina . On Facebook he launched the idea of ​​a “virus free” beach where only swimmers with a certificate of coronavirus negativity could enter . «We would be more protected and customers would enjoy greater tranquility and serenity. The beach would not be a mirage », writes Di Lello on Facebook. A proposal that has rebounded among many local newspapers, which has attracted the attention of other bathers like him in difficulty due to the emergency and looking for a solution to at least get back with the expenses, which however does not take into account the fact that Unfortunately, there is currently no possibility of having an immune license . For at least two reasons: the government has not planned blanket screenings, and in any case the available screenings do not give certainty to the 100%.

FREEDOM, HEALTH, HOLIDAY

The issue is broad and complex, and it also touches the delicate balance between personal freedom and the best interests of public health. There is much discussion about when and where the former prevails over the latter following the restrictive measures imposed by the Prime Minister's decrees in this emergency.

READ ALSO

Phase 2, is the proposal of the over 60 at home constitutional?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, how you will travel by plane