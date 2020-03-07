hollywood-stars-you-didn't-know-were-relatives

Sometimes celebrity is a family matter. And sometimes even those directly concerned do not know. Some stars of the show, in fact, have discovered that they are more or less distant relatives only thanks to the genealogical research published in the newspapers. For example Matt Damon and Ben Affleck , inseparable friends since childhood, they discovered they were tenth cousins ​​ only in 2009. When the New England Historic Genealogical found that both are descended from the bricklayer William Knowlton Jr, who over the years 30 reached the United States from England.

They are relatives, as well as friends, as well Brad Pitt and Spike Lee . The genealogy site Geni.com, reconstructing in 2014 the genealogical tree of the family of the two stars, discovered who are cousins ​​of 12 th grade .



From an American research published on Ancestry , the most prestigious genealogy society in the world, came out instead in 2012, who Justin Bieber descended from a dynasty that was capable of churning out artists and stars of the caliber of Ryan Gosling, Avril Lavigne and Celine Dion . The relationship between the four stars dates back to some of the first settlers who lived in Quebec 400 Years ago. According to the study, Bieber and Lavigne are twelfth grade cousins ​​. Bieber and Gosling are also cousins, but of the tenth grade. The three share common relatives Mathurin Roy and Marguerite Bire, both born in France in the early 1600. The two Frenchmen, after getting married in 1637, moved to Quebec, where Roy began to work as master builder. Bieber and Dion, however, are said to be related to the couple Vezina Jacques and Marie Boisdon, both immigrants to Canada at the end of 1600.

Thanks to genealogical research, other stars have discovered that they are related, more or less distantly, with duchesses, princes, kings or queens. The most recent revelation, made by Ancestry , concerns Elle and Dakota Fanning , who descending from Edward III of England are far away cousins ​​of Kate Middleton . William's wife, however, also has another famous cousin: the Scottish director Guy Ritchie. Madonna's ex-husband is a sixth cousin of the Duchess of Cambridge. The two know each other quite well. So much so that the director was among the guests at his royal wedding in 2011. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, is a cousin of 20 th grade of Elizabeth II . Same relationship with Queen Elizabeth boasts Johnny Depp .

The most curious discovery, however, concerns Daniel Craig . Ancestry has indeed discovered that the actor who plays agent 0 07 is a relative of James Bond . The real one. That is, by the famous American ornithologist James Bond, source of inspiration for the writer Ian Fleming. British researchers have discovered that Bond and Craig have a kinship relationship with King Edward III of England , Josh of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster. “While we were looking for the Daniel Craig story,” historian Michelle Ercanbrack said, “we noticed that some of the names in her family tree were similar to those of James Bond. We have discovered a connection between him and the ornithologist James Bond through some English royalty . The beauty of family stories is that you never know what you can find “.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: the eternal comparison. And now what happens?

READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth, who fears of not seeing little Archie anymore

READ ALSO

Katy Perry is really pregnant!