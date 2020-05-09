holographic-hair:-the-color-to-try-when-the-salons-reopen

Iridescent brushstrokes of pink, lilac, light blue, yellow. Let's get ready to see some beautiful ones, or at least ultra-colored ones. Among the most popular hair trends in the coming months, in fact, there seem to be them, holographic shades that recall the image of the fantastic animal par excellence: the unicorn.

A mix of shades ready to show off once the quarantine is over – even if there are already those who made it their own, like Ruby Rose, on instagram with multicolor pixie cut – and to shine in the summer sun that we hope to enjoy in everything and for everything.

But how is it accomplished? The idea comes from overseas, and specifically from an intuition of Chiala Marvici, colorist Redken , which, in an interview with ModernSalon.com , explained the technique – easy and unusual – for the realization of the Holographic Hair.

Inspired by a painting he had at home, Marvici developed the Hand-Pressed Coloring , a technique that adopts the process of screen printing by applying it to the hair. This, in fact, allows you to create multi-tone and multi-size effects on the lengths together with the desired patterns. All this using a sheet of plexiglass.



We start by creating on the plexiglass the patterns (diagonal, circular or swirls) and the different shades of color desired. For the oleographic effect, point to pink, lilac, blue . Then place a strand of hair on the plexiglass covered with color spots and, with a brush, start to expand the tint, mixing it, along the entire length, insisting on some areas if you want to obtain more intense effects. In this way the color diffuses creating multi-dimensional effects.

An unusual, yet quick mode since they serve on average 30 – 45 minutes to see the result. Ready to vent your creativity?

