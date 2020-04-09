home-make-up-to-copy-to-chiara-ferragni-and-the-other-stars

If you are already a fan of the new show Instagram signed Miley Cyrus (“ Bright Minded “, from Monday to Friday on the popstar's account) you will not have missed the chat with Jeremy Scott . The stylist and creative director of the fashion house Moschino , known for his colorful and eye-catching style, has recommended followers not to abandon the make-up in quarantine. In fact, Scott's invitation is to wear makeup exactly as if you were to go out and face a day out. Because, by dint of seeing yourself in the mirror with dark circles and a pale face , it is inevitable to fall further.

IF THE BOYFRIEND HELPS

There are those who really do it alone and those who cannot give up on the fact that even during the lockdown it is someone else who does the makeup on the face. The second is the case of Valentina Ferragni who as a game has entrusted the role of make-up artist to her boyfriend, Luca Vezil, waiting for Manuele Mameli, make-up artist and friend of the Ferragni family, you are back at your fingertips.

TIME TO GIVE YOU A MAKE-UP LOOK AS YOU MUST

Also according to the magazine “ Glamor UK ” is the ideal time to show off a makeup “more is more” , the perfect antidote to self isolation blues which, inevitably, is making itself felt for everyone. It is for this reason that also on Pinterest the tutorial cards are booming to recreate directly at the home of make-up super spring looks , with glossy or vinyl lips and colorful smokey eyes?

MAKE-UP INSPIRATION FROM THE STARS, TRUE CHIARA FERRAGNI?

If before we were addicted to social media, in times of isolation we have become even more so. That's why perhaps many of you have already seen, among the Instagram stories published by Chiara Ferragni , the one dedicated to a decidedly intense “home-made” make-up , with a thick line of eyeliner, plenty of black mascara, perfectly drawn lips with very lipstick 90 s mood and radiant base. Definitely not what you would expect for a day (yet another) between the home walls.

And instead … In the gallery you will find 5 home make-up to copy to the stars and show off in these weeks of self isolation . Even and especially if you are alone at home!